100 Mile Fire Rescue running summer recruitment drive

With its winter recruits now fully trained, 100 Mile Fire Rescue is launching its first summer recruitment drive.

Fire chief Roger Hollander said that, in light of the quiet wildfire season, now is the perfect time to bring new faces into the department. He currently has 26 paid on-call firefighters, though some of them are on leave or vacation.

“There’s a lot of different reasons but we find ourselves looking for at least six to seven new recruits,” Hollander said. “We’re really excited to put out another campaign for recruitment. Obviously, it’s a little bit of work on our end, but I think there’s a lot of interest right now.”

Hollander said he’s extremely proud of his current crop of recruits for completing 90 hours of basic training, including firefighter safety, ladders, fire behaviour, emergency scene traffic control, live fire and more.

Mackenzie Smith and Jay Fabro are excited to now be full members of the fire department. Both young men specifically came to 100 Mile House to join the department and further their ambitions of becoming professional firefighters.

“I’ve wanted to be a firefighter from a young age and I decided to pursue it at 19 years old,” Smith, 23, said. “I did everything and anything I could to get my schooling and get up here.”

Smith, who came from Langley, said he’s fallen in love with the South Cariboo community over the last six months. He’s already been on several calls thanks to the training he completed at the B.C. Justice Institute and the Texas Fire Academy.

“With how much they care about this fire department I can’t see myself leaving anytime soon,” Smith said. “I just like helping. Firefighting is a very selfless job, and the patient and the emergency come first. Whatever we can do to help that person in need, that’s what we’ve got to do, and that’s my favourite part.”

Fabro said that the training culture of the fire hall is great to see. At 19, the Calgary native is the youngest person on the force, but said that Hollander’s “laid back” leadership has made him feel welcome. Like Smith, he had already pursued training on his own time and after arriving in April, soon began heading out on calls.

“It’s been an exhilarating ride doing this journey, it’s been pretty great so far,” Fabro said. “I’m very much an opportunist, and if there’s an opportunity in front of me I take it. I knew I was going to be well appreciated here, and so far it’s been like that.”

Potential recruits must be at least 18 years old and able to pass a physical agility test and a criminal background check. Hollander said the department is accepting of all ages, cultures and genders and will provide any training people need in-house on Wednesday nights.

“We’re looking for people who are committed and want to join a high-functioning team,” Hollander said. “I’m hoping that most of the recruits stick around because this is the first time we’ve had to recruit twice in a year. Nonetheless, we’re really excited and looking forward to it.”

Those looking to sign up can speak to Hollander at the fire hall on Horse Lake Road and pick up a form, or call him at 250-395-2152. The application form is also available on the department’s website (www.100milefire.com), Hollander noted.



