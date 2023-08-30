100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply celebrates 59 years

100 Mile Ranch and Feed Supply owner Dan Kay was running around on Friday, Aug. 25 to find burger and hot dogs for his customers during their annual customer appreciation barbeque. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Leo Holthuysen was one of several customers of 100 Mile Ranch and Feed Supply who came out to enjoy their annual customer appreciation barbeque. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Donna Barnett and Vivian Dobbs work together to serve 100 Mile Ranch and Feed Supply customers at the store’s annual customer appreciation barbeque. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Donna Barnett and Vivian Dobbs work together to serve 100 Mile Ranch and Feed Supply customers at the store’s annual customer appreciation barbeque. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

For 59 years 100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply has been serving the South Cariboo.

The family-owned and operated business on 370 Exeter Station Road has withstood the tests of time in large part thanks to its customers, current owner Dan Kay said. That’s why every year he hosts a customer appreciation barbeque, held last Friday, Aug. 25.

“Even through COVID we were one of the few businesses who did ok and we’re still going,” Kay said. “It’s fabulous.”

All food was free for customers and the general public to enjoy and was fried up by District of 100 Mile House Coun. Donna Barnett and Kay’s mother-in-law Vivian Dobbs. Dobbs and her husband Frank Dobbs, who has since passed away, helped found the store 59 years ago.

At the time Frank’s father, Frank Dobbs Senior, was living in 100 Mile House and wanted to start a new business, at the age of 69. Dobbs said her husband went to the bank and asked for a loan to help his father out.

“They asked what you want this money for and he said ‘well my dad is starting a feed store’ and the banker said ‘I’ll give you as much as you want’ and it was on a handshake,” Dobbs said. “That’s how it started.”

After Frank retired from the RCMP, he and Dobbs moved to 100 Mile House in 1979 and took over tunning the feed store from Frank Senior. Dobbs recalled that coming from Ottawa to the South Cariboo was something of a culture shock but worked out well ultimately.

“I worked here for a while and then worked elsewhere,” Dobbs said. “I’m so proud of the whole family for running the store. I wouldn’t change a day. I’m really proud it’s still in the family.”

Kay remarked he’ll be planning something big for the 60th anniversary next year. A barbeque will definitely be on the table as will some prizes and giveaways for the whole community to enjoy. He invites the entire community to come out and celebrate with them next August.

“Come on down and have lunch, it’s on us.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.