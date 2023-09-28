100 Mile Elementary students raise money for Morocco earthquake relief

Amy Simcox’s Grade 5/6 class baked and sold cookies last week to raise money for Morocco earthquake relief. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A selection of cookies baked by Amy Simcox’s Grade 5/6 class. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Grayson Ambrose (left) worked together with Trieva Swope and Tanya Swope to make some cookies last week. (Amy Simcox photo) Ty Desjardlais (left), Hudson Angus, Anthony Jobgloets and Cash Larson roll dough between their hands as they make cookies in Amy Simcox’s Grade 5/6 class. (Amy Simcox photo)

100 Mile Elementary School students are doing their part to help rebuilding efforts in Morocco following a devastating earthquake earlier this month.

Last week Amy Simcox’s Grade 5/6 class came together to bake hundreds of cookies for a bake sale fundraiser. The class raised $425 with all funds being donated to the Red Cross earthquake relief efforts. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Sept. 8 killing at least 3,000 people and affecting over 300,000.

“This was something that was spurred on by the students. I don’t usually do something like this at the beginning of the school year,” Simcox said. “I have been doing social studies in the morning where I do a current event story and I showed them a video clip about the earthquake in Morocco. They were really interested in wanting to help.”

Simcox said the class discussed how they could help and a bake sale was suggested. The idea was inspired by a start-of-the-year activity she usually does with her students, in which she asks them what kind of cookies they like and draws a graph of the responses before bringing in a batch of the most popular cookies.

Several of her students enjoy baking, so they wanted to bake the cookies and sell them to raise funds. They baked chocolate chip, ginger and oatmeal raisin cookies, selling them for $1.50 each. Simcox said the school smelled like a giant bakery last week.

Brody Thorsteinson, Grade 5, particularly enjoyed baking the cookies. He said when he’s not playing soccer outside he enjoys baking at home with his family.

“We were baking to make enough money for the charity so they could help people in Morocco and rebuild their homes and help people who got hurt,” Brody said.

His classmate Olivia Szatmari said lots of people lost their homes in the earthquake and that the class wanted to help them rebuild. She agreed making the cookies was a “lot of fun,” with her favourite part being the chance to eat them afterward.

“I think we raised about $300 and hopefully it will help people in Morocco get their houses back and all that,” Olivia said.

Watching her class come together to run this bake sale was heartwarming, Simcox said.

“I think I’ve got a great generous group of kids who are willing to do a lot for people in the community and around the world. It’s really nice to see,” Simcox said. “I think it was a great success. The kids had fun and so much learning came out of it.”

