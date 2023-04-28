100 Mile Elementary Skip-a-thon raises over $2,000

100 Mile Elementary School students Nico Purjue (left), Lily Simcox and Lawson Grabowiecki got into the spirit of 100 Mile Elementary School’s Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Korwin Leask-Tenale was one of the most enthusiastic skippers during 100 Mile Elementary’s Jump Rope for Heart Skip-a-thon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Michaila Daoust whoops as she jumps over a skipping rope swung by Danielle Olsen. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ty Williams (left) sweeps a helicopter skip rope underneath Addison Guimond, Michaila Daoust and Lexie Faulkner. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Elementary School students covered the gym walls with pieces of paper announcing their highest consecutive skip record during their Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lily Simcox hops through some hula hoops during 100 Mile Elementary School’s Jump Rope for Heart Fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Juliana Mirva jumps rope at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brooklyn Shay was one of hundreds of students who took part in the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser hosted at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Juliette Leclair skips through some hula hoops during 100 Mile Elementary School’s Jump Rope for Heart Fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brooklyn Shay was one of hundreds of students who took part in the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser hosted at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laycee Zanikousky jumps rope last Friday during 100 Mile Elementary School’s Jump Rope for Heart Fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson-Blades takes part in 100 Mile ELemntary School’s Jump Rope for Heart. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Aspen James St. Louis takes part in 100 Mile Elementary School’s Jump Rope for Heart Skip-a-thon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lily Simcox (left) laughs as jumps over a jump rope with Nico Purjue while Michaela Sawyer-Ned counts their jumps for them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Elementary principal Maria Telford swings a skip rope underneath the feet of her students during 100 Mile Elementary School’s Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ty Williams (left) sweeps a helicopter skip rope underneath Addison Guimond, Michaila Daoust and Lexie Faulkner. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hair flying wildly, Lily Cameron leaps into the air while skipping over a jump rope. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Michaila Daoust whoops as she jumps over a skipping rope swung by Danielle Olsen. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Elementary students skipped 9,769 times during their Jump Rope for Heart Fundraiser last Friday.

Over the course of the day, each student competed to get the highest number of concurrent skips in a row and posted them on the gym wall. For every skip, up to 50 skips per student, principal Maria Telford pledged to donate five cents to Jump Rope for Heart, in addition to the $1,600 raised by the students’ families. Altogether the school raised $2,195 with an initial goal of $2,000.

“We are just trying to raise awareness in the kids for heart health and active living while supporting research for early diagnosis of heart disease,” Telford said. “We wanted the kids to enjoy the skipping and they’re being active, which is our main goal.”

Jump Rope for Heart is a fundraiser dedicated to preventing strokes and heart disease. Telford said by educating her students early they can start healthy habits now such as staying fit, drinking lots of water and eating healthy.

Grade Two student Casey Baboulas said he enjoyed taking part in the skip-a-thon. Casey enjoys running and playing soccer in his spare time so using a jump rope was easy.

“It was pretty nice. We got to do the helicopter, long rope and the one person skipping,” Casey said. “I skipped 21 times in a row.”

Education assistant Donya Nicol said that the school spent the entire week leading up to the skip-a-thon practicing their skipping. She said they separated the school into several groups of around 60 students each who took turns skipping together.

“You can tell by their faces how happy they are, they’re all loving it. They’re all learning a new skill and for many of them this is their first year jumping rope,” Nicol said. “I think they had a great time.”

Ty Williams’ Grade 6 class was tasked with helping run the various skipping stations and counting for younger students. He said he enjoyed the chance to help out with the fundraiser, especially because he got to miss some of his regular classes.

“I have been doing music for it and helping little kids count the jumps they’ve been doing,” Ty said. “It’s fun because we get to miss class.”

While Ty only contributed one skip to the school’s total he said the event was enjoyable. He thinks it’s good to learn about heart health now because it will help them plan for the future.

Nicol agreed with Ty that the core message of Jump Rope for Heart is an important one. Everyone has either experienced heart disease or knows someone who has experienced it, be they grandparents or friends.

“We are so much more sedentary now than we have ever been,” Nicol said. “I find over time, kids get uncomfortable with how their body feels when it works a bit harder, so if we can bring some normalcy back into how that feels, I think we’re on the right track.”



