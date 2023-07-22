100 Mile Dog Club entertains with show

Timmy, a feisty little pomeranian, patiently sits on the Stan Halcro Agriplex floor while demonstrating his obedience training. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Clancy the Corgi happily runs across a plank as he demonstrates his dog agility skills at the Stan Halcro Agriplex last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Dog Club take part in an obedience demonstration during their dog show at the Stan Halcro Agriplex. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Clancy the Corgi and Sunny the Golden Retriever patiently sit on the floor of the Stan Halcro Agriplex while waiting for their owners to command them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Karen Brown looks down at her dog Sunny while they demonstrate the obedience skills they learned at the 100 Mile Dog Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mike Marcuzzi prepares to throw a toy for his golden retriever Quincy during a dog show on Saturday, July 15. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Quincy returns a toy thrown by his owner Mike Mercuzzi during the 100 Mile Dog Club’s dog show last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Clancy the Corgi retrieves a ball during a game at the 100 Mile Dog Club’s dog show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Class clown Quincy, a Golden Retriever, darts off with a ball in his mouth during the 100 Mile Dog Club’s dog show last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

During Hot July Nights the 100 Mile House Dog Club put on a show for the community.

Just under 50 people showed up to watch club president and dog trainer Peter Reid put several dogs through their paces. The canines and their owners demonstrated their obedience and agility skills with the crowd cheering them on.

The 100 Mile House Dog Club meets twice a week at the Stan Halcro Agriplex, Mondays and Wednesdays, for obedience and agility training. New members are welcome to come to a practice and talk to Reid about signing up their dog.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

