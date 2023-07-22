100 Mile Dog Club entertains with show

During Hot July Nights the 100 Mile House Dog Club put on a show for the community.
Just under 50 people showed up to watch club president and dog trainer Peter Reid put several dogs through their paces. The canines and their owners demonstrated their obedience and agility skills with the crowd cheering them on.
The 100 Mile House Dog Club meets twice a week at the Stan Halcro Agriplex, Mondays and Wednesdays, for obedience and agility training. New members are welcome to come to a practice and talk to Reid about signing up their dog.
