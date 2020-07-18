100 Mile Cruzers entertained seniors with parade

‘They were really tickled to see us back’

Jim Williscroft checks out the cars and talks to a fellow Cruzers member in the Coach House Square parking lot shorty before starting the parade. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

On Sunday, July 12 the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club got together and drove past Carefree Manor, Mill Site Lodge/Fischer Place and Pioneer Haven.

One gentleman, Richard Bouchard, came down all the way from Quesnel to honour and salute his friend in the hospital, Brian Smith, who lost both of his legs and was on the balcony looking at the parade of classics, according to past president Jim Williscroft.

“We all thought that was fantastic.”

They went to Carefree about a month or two ago as well, according to Williscroft.

“They were really tickled to see us back. We had a great amount of people inside watching that whole thing.”

Despite the pouring rain, a few of them also came outside to wave from underneath a tent and cover that had been set up.

By the time they got to Pioneer Haven it was raining really hard but there were still people out there and in their windows looking and enjoying the show, he says.

There was a good turnout at the hospital (Mill Site Lodge/Fischer Place) as well, he says, adding they got positive feedback.

“They were very, very happy. They were looking forward to it, to get something good happening in their lives. The seniors in 100 Mile, we try very hard to look after and they look forward to our events.”

The Cruzers will also be attending the drive-through event on Aug. 3 for the 100 Mile Wranglers, who are having a fundraiser where people can purchase a burger by donation with all the funds going towards the Wranglers hockey team. That will be at the South Cariboo Rec Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

He says they were all set to go for the big show and shine they had planned for this year, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, but are looking forward to it next year.

“We have everything in place. The funds, the cars and we’re going full steam ahead.”

