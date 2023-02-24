100 Mile and District Outriders designing new logo

The 100 Mile and District Outriders’ current logo is set to be retired this year. (Photo submitted)

The 100 Mile and District Outriders are hosting a logo redesign contest to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Outrider secretary Danita McLaren said that the organization wants to revamp its image this year and is calling on the public to help.

“We wanted to put it out to the community rather than just have some random person do it,” McLaren said. “We’re looking for something that is multi-disciplined and represents a horse and the general community.”

Submissions are being accepted until the end of February. McLaren said the submissions will be presented to the Outriders board at their next meeting and they will vote on their favourite.

The winner of the logo contest will receive a $100 VISA gift card and a free membership to the Outriders. McLaren said the new logo will be printed onto signs, merchandise and added to a redesigned website.

“It will be something that will stick around for years and be well publicized and become a part of the community. If someone has got that artistic flair they can really use it to (leave their mark),” McLaren said. “It will be great to have something new and modern.”

To submit an entry. email 100mileoutriders@gmail.com.

A wider celebration of the club’s 30th anniversary is in the works, but McLaren said the details are still being ironed out. This year the Outriders will be hosting the Little Britches Rodeo, a ranch riding show and spring riding show as well as a gymkhana and potentially barrel races.



