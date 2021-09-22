10 citizens up for South Cariboo Citizens of the Year Award

Bernice Enns and Tammie Jacobs Black have also been nominated

Two more women have been nominated for the 2019 and 2020 South Cariboo Citizens of the Year Awards, bringing the total number of nominees to 10.

The additional nominees include Bernice Enns, who was nominated for the many years she has spent growing 100 Mile House’s local Girl Guide organization and being a role model for young women, and Tammie Jacobs Black, who was put forward because of her gift for making people laugh on Facebook.

Black’s nominee said despite a long battle with cancer, Black always remained positive and helped fundraisers when she worked at CIBC.

Black and Enns join Jesse (Jay) Lester, Carol England, Mal Wood, Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, Alan Watrich, Nadaya McNeil, Don Jones and Elsie Urquhart.

The awards will be given out at a ceremony in Centennial Park on Saturday, Sept. 25 during the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce’s Duck Races.



