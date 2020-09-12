books

Words matter: celebrate literacy

As we celebrate Literacy Month in B.C., it’s important that we find a way to promote literacy.

If I was stranded on a desert island, I would hope it had one of those tiny libraries with a stash of books.

Preferably, it would be stocked with my favourite novels, the odd trashy paperback, or a few fun beach reads. And maybe a couple of journals and some pens with limitless ink so I could write my own creative tales, describing the highs and lows of my exiled existence – before I was eaten by a predator or fell into a pit of despair or mistakenly swallowed a poisonous berry.

There’s nothing I love more than a good read. As a kid, I always had my nose in a book or pen to paper, scrawling out characters in my own imaginative world. I could spend hours in an old bookstore, or trawling through historical newspaper archives, inhaling the musty scent of paper and ink as I explore that virtual treasure trove of tales.

It was easy, fun, cathartic – and something I still look forward to – whenever I have a night in or a day to myself in a new town. Losing myself in another world, written by someone else’s hand, is my guilty pleasure. But to countless others, reading and writing even their name is something akin to torture.

More than 700,000 British Columbians struggle to make sense of the written word, according to literacy figures from Decoda Literacy Solutions. Some 45 percent of British Columbians aged 16 to 65 may have difficulty understanding newspapers, following instruction manuals, reading health information. Those most affected include Canadians with fewer years of schooling, immigrants, Indigenous peoples and older Canadians.

It’s hard to imagine, especially in this digital age, where documents are relayed electronically over tablets and laptops, and people text, rather than talk, on their phones. With so much information – or misinformation – spinning out through different channels, now more than ever literacy matters.

As children head back to school this week and we celebrate Literacy Month in B.C. this September, it’s important that we find a way to promote literacy in all its forms. Read a book, write a poem – or better yet help someone learn their letters. Words matter.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteer firefighters pass emergency vehicle training

Just Posted

New bowlers wanted at Big Country Lanes

Around 10 people kicked off the Tuesday Night League.

Cariboo Regional District to develop regional broadband strategy

Part of the proposal would be to identify service gaps in the region.

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Dirt bikers protect their turf

The group spent this year registering the area’s dirt bike trails with the provincial government

CRD board asks staff to research dangerous dog, animal control bylaw

Present noise bylaw includes dogs, but not in all electoral areas

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Most Read