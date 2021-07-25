Welcome Wagon rolls through Deka Lake

Along with a “sprinkler trailer,” North Vancouver, Saanich and Interlakes fire departments were among 16 fire halls gratefully welcomed during Deka Lake/Judson Rd’s recent wildfire. (Montana Forster photo - submitted).

Our new residents are visited by Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary (DLVFD-LA) Welcome Wagon. If you or someone you know is new, contact Kerrie 250 593 0067, or Jocelyne 250 593 0059.

Appreciation goes to the Sulphurous contingent of DLVFD-LA who, during Deka’s evacuation, provided home-cooked suppers for overnighting members of our fire departments. Also to Higgins Lake residents who treated the strike team to a well-deserved July 12 dinner and dessert.

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) issues three informative newsletters annually, covering our four lakes: Deka, Hathaway, Higgins and Sulphurous. Membership is $7 per year or $10 for a couple residing together. Residents with business cards may include them for an additional $20 per annum. Payment can be mailed, or dropped off, to: DLDRA, 7524 Burgess Road, Lone Butte, V0K 1X3.

In addition to bulletin/advertising boards, channel buoys and street lights, there are several amenities provided by DLDRA for our benefit.

These include Deka’s boat launches/accesses, which have picnic tables, and #6, 7, 8 and 12 have Porta Potties, which are maintained by Patersons Septic at a discounted rate.

At Hathaway, there’s a new fishing wharf, from a short trail leading to picnic tables at the water, as well as a walking trail and outhouse. Note that 4-wheel drive is currently required to launch boats at Hathaway.

Higgins Lake #3 has a picnic area, fishing dock and Porta Potty. An upgrade to accommodate wheelchairs is under discussion. Access #1 has a picnic table.

Sulphurous’ boat launch has tables, an outhouse and a walking trail. Kayaks can be portaged through Rainbow Park between Sulphurous and Deka.

Do not use Womack’s Emergency Access as a shortcut as it’s the escape route for the majority of homes here. It must stay in good condition in case it’s needed – and it almost was. It is not maintained, so the more it is used, the rougher it will get.

Part of MLA Lorne Doerkson’s message to DLDRA asks that we “keep an eye out for situations that cause forest fires, and report quickly… and be aware of and obey all fire bans and regulations, which are made to keep us safe.”

Long-time Bridge Lake resident, Linda Bishop, who passed away suddenly in March, will be laid to rest this summer with the love of her life, Allan, in a small private family gathering. Due to the ever-changing COVID restrictions, the family will not be having a celebration of life at this time. The family appreciates the kindness and condolences they have received since her passing.

