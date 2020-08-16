Weather wreaks havoc on Lac la Hache roads

The weather sure appears to have gone from one extreme to the other in a very short time. Some people thrive on the higher temperatures but I for one am happy the heatwave is gone for now. We did have a bit of a break, though, from the rain so the mud puddles were mostly able to dry up – golly, we sure had a mess here for what seems like forever!

The rainy weather made it difficult for a lot of folks up here in these hills, washing out the gravel roads and driveways. Dawson Road Maintenance was almost a permanent fixture up here doing fix-ups. Many of the larger culverts were replaced as the existing ones were getting plugged and not able to handle the massive amounts of water pouring through them.

A couple of Gradall machines were also working in the area doing ditching to help the water flow along – what happened here was worse than spring runoff and a lot of damage occurred. Some of the problem areas were fixed and some are still pending or on hold.

The ditching work was extensive and has made me feel very nervous while driving as the road is narrower, the shoulders quite soft and the banks quite steep.

In my last column, I congratulated Pam King for getting her food truck up and running and said a person could find her parked at Frank’s Custom Meats.

Then I noticed she was missing. I checked in with her and found out that her wonderful menu and service became an instant hit and she has been working flat out filling orders that have been placed to date. In order to get a hold of Pam, message Pam’s Food Services on Facebook to place an order or just give her a call at 250-398-0791.

The Community Club is pleased to announce that they have ordered a new sign for the Thrift Store and it is in the process of being set in place. Business continues to be quite brisk at the Thrift Store and all donations are gratefully accepted.

The open hours of business are Tuesday to Saturday 11-3. Stop on by and check out all the goodies, you will never know what treasures you will find.

Traffic in the area seems to have increased with people vacationing or just passing through.

We have to continue to be careful and follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s words of advice. It is a bit disheartening to hear that people are loosening up in this regard and the number of cases is on the rise. Let’s all try really hard to do our part and help to flatten the curve and get those numbers down again!

100 Mile House

