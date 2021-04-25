Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

Volunteers deserve our thanks

MLA column Lorne Doerkson

National Volunteer Week from April 23 to 29 is an opportunity to celebrate and thank the people in our community who quietly donate their time and energy to causes that are often vital to our day-to-day lives.

Right here in Cariboo-Chilcotin, it never ceases to amaze me just how much people do to make this a better place for all.

Even more amazing is witnessing first-hand how many of these volunteers have had to radically alter their fundraising efforts just to comply with all the COVID-19 restrictions and health orders.

And I have no doubt this will become even more complicated starting this Friday, as further restrictions from Dr. Bonnie Henry come into effect.

Take for example the Williams Lake Stampede’s Royalty Director, Chantelle Wessels, who is proceeding with the annual tradition even though the actual stampede event has been cancelled this year.

Chantelle was herself one of the Williams Lake Stampede Princesses, so she knows just how important the experience is for our community – and especially for the young women who take part.

Last weekend I was also deeply impressed with the tremendous level of public support for a Rotary-sponsored event in cooperation with CJ’s Southwestern Grill that saw more than a hundred meals sold in support of the Starfish Food for Kids program.

The volunteers behind these kinds of events – and the enormous public support for their efforts during pandemic – speak to the very heart of our community.

We also have to thank all of the people behind the Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society. These community members are committed to promoting literacy through awareness, advocacy and by initiating and supporting learning opportunities in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

These are just a few examples, and despite all the challenges we face in terms of floods, wildfires and now the pandemic, we should take a moment to be thankful for the volunteers behind the scenes.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Green Lake firefighters get rehab refresher

Just Posted

The Fishing Highway
Fishing Highway hopes to hook marketing grant

Plans are in the works to develop a business directory.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
Volunteers deserve our thanks

MLA column Lorne Doerkson

Cameron Lang (from left) poses with his brothers Casey Lang and Colton Lang and their father Scotty Lang while volunteering at 100 Mile’s first Heavy Metal Rocks program in 2019. (Photo submitted)
Heavy Metal Rocks prepares alumni for professional world

Casey Lang got a new perspective from the class

Barb Brown with the sap she has collected from the birch trees on her Canim Lake property. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Tapping sap: Birch trees offer tonic water

Local couple find refreshing hobby

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
South Cariboo directors drive home need for road repairs

South Cariboo Joint Committee to seek help across the region.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Samandeep Singh Gill was acquitted last month on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a B.C. Supreme Court judge excluded evidence that was key to the prosecution’s case. (RCMP)
B.C. murder cases in jeopardy as accused killer walks free, police slammed for ignoring law

The case revealed IHIT’s ‘egregious’ policy of not complying with search and seizure law, says B.C. Supreme Court judge

Francois Joseph Gauthier has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without an authorized license. (Twitter/AlexBC997)
51-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting

Francois Joseph Gauthier will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Researchers identify the most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

It appears that antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase crash risks by up to 35%, according to a new study

Most Read