MLA Cariboo-Chilcotin Lorne Doerksen. (Photo submitted)

Transparency is key during a crisis

Lorne Doerkson MLA column

All of us are looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to seeing a close to the pandemic.

Each of us is hopeful for an eventual return to normal life this fall, especially if vaccinations are actually available for the general population according to plan.

All health care workers — especially those at Cariboo Memorial Hospital and 100 Mile District General Hospital — deserve our special thanks because they have been working almost non-stop since the outbreak came to this country over a year ago.

The same applies to lots of other front-line workers who have headed into work every day regardless of the risk of COVID-19.

We are talking about other first responders such as police, volunteer firefighters and especially grocery store workers who still head into work everyday armed with just a mask and a friendly approach to customers.

Despite the efforts of all these people who still go into work every day — regardless of the risk — what we are really missing is greater transparency from NDP Premier John Horgan that could reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 or any of its variants.

READ MORE: Cariboo Chilcotin MLA expects health authority to declare COVID-19 cluster for region

We would all be better off with more information that is being withheld from Horgan and his colleagues around the cabinet table.

The issue of access to pandemic-related data right here in our riding has created much anxiety and frustration.

Mayor Walter Cobb and Williams Lake City Council recently wrote to the provincial government asking why more-granular pandemic information is being withheld from the public.

It’s not just COVID-19 information that is being held in secret by the NDP government. We have asked many times to have more information on the caribou conservation efforts, land use initiatives and many other things in this riding and for some reason, we are kept in the dark.

It strikes me that when we were in the unfortunate position of wildfires, that we were in the same boat that we find ourselves in today. I can tell you that my family had a very difficult time obtaining good information when it was needed most.

We have a number of very serious things going on in this riding, especially this spring when we may face another frightening flooding season.

I urge Premier Horgan and the NDP to open things up and let us all be a part of these conversations.

You just might be surprised at what you will learn from local folks.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseCariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chamber of Commerce Week celebrates resilience and hope

Just Posted

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

Fall in Cariboo by Katalin Kovacs showcases her favourite season in the Cariboo in all its vivid colours. (Photo submitted)
Wranglers fan donates two paintings to auction

Katalin Kovacs has moved to Merritt but Wranglers still close to her heart.

Avalanche Canada has issued a special avalanche warning for the Cariboo Mountains effective through the weekend. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avalanche Canada special avalanche warning includes Cariboo Mountains

The warning is in effect through the weekend

Charlie Larson’s colour poster tied for second place. (Photos submitted).
We have a winner – or seven – in Remembrance Day poster contests

Students compete in the Royal Canadian Legion competition in 100 Mile House.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire at 93 Mile Thursday, Feb. 25. No one was injured. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press).
UPDATED: Police discover commercial cannabis grow operation at 93 Mile home

Discovery made after early morning chimney fire

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Doctors and counsellors warn of an increase in panic attacks, anxiety, depression and suicide ideas between ages 10 to 14, in Campbell River. ( Black Press file photo)
Extended pandemic feeding the anxieties of B.C.’s youth

Parents not sure what to do, urged to reach out for help

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
B.C. woman must seek treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

Most Read