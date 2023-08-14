Sun, clouds and a thunderbolt in Lac La Hache

100 Mile Cruzers stop by for an ice cream treat, July 28, 2023 (George Lee photo) Thunder and lightning, July 8, 2023. (Jennifer Dawn photo) Welcome to the Garlic Festival - Nedeen, Garlina and Teresa. July 28, 2023. (Photo submitted) Haying time, July 22, 2023. (Kendra Lynn Drebit photo) Visitor at the post office, July 17, 2023. (Simone Livolsi photo) Jace beams with his nice catch. July 15, 2023. (Kyle Swayze photo) Weird sun sky, July 15, 2023. (Ray Evans photo)

Another month is done and gone and I am glad it is over. My goodness, how many days in a row did the weather forecast show sun, clouds and a thunderbolt? Too many! We are fortunate that we did not have any fires in the immediate area but the smoke from the fires up north was overpowering, to say the least. It was a time to stay in the house with air conditioners running. …didn’t stop others from going out on the lake and trying their hand at fishing though!

The poor farmers were also in a quandary when to start mowing the fields and then came the rush to get the bales off before the rains came. Once the fields were cleared, it was totally visible just how dry everything was, looking pretty brown! Once again, we were shortchanged on getting lots of rain, just a few drizzles here and there.

Haying has also been done at the festival grounds – getting ready for the garlic festival which is happening Aug. 26 and 27. Come on out and check out the many vendors and their wares, enjoy some great food that is being offered and listen to the live entertainment. Lots of stuff will be going on for sure! $5 is the cost for entry for both days, a really good deal for an action-packed weekend. By the way, did everyone see the page in the 100 Mile Free Press paper’s August 3 issue for the colouring contest for the kids? They will have fun colouring and the prize is a bank account at CIBC for $25.00, the deadline for submission is August 17.

Work on the one billboard at the Festival Grounds has been completed, it is now reinforced and standing up properly. If anyone would like some space for advertising, there is some available…please contact Brittany through the Community Club.

Bingo sure is heating up each week, the jackpots are growing and the crowd is too! Come on out and see where all the action is on Wednesday nights. If someone is sick or away it really puts pressure on us. I did put an ad on Facebook this week looking for volunteers to work in various small jobs. If you are interested, please contact me directly, we appreciate all the help we can get during these busy times.

Mark August 19 on your calendar! There is an indoor/outdoor event scheduled for that day from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The garage sale part is a fundraiser for the Pioneer Center and they are looking for donations for the table to help them out. There will be another craft vendor sale also. So far, there are 25 vendors booked, and space rentals are $15. Contact Heather Balaam at 250-644-8683 to reserve your spot. You would have to provide your own table and chairs and shade cover. Volunteers are needed to work at the Pioneer Center’s garage sale table, please contact Heather if you would like to help out or are able to. It sounds like a super fun time. There will be a barbeque, live music, door prize draws and free gently used children’s books to give away.

I should tell you that I had a fun time at the last Flea Market held at the Community Hall on July 30th. There was no teasing me this time around but I can report that my baking went over well and I was able to sell a few other items. I sort of think the idea is going over well. Organizer Wally Ellison is trying to get a regular event happening in the community by hosting a flea market on the last Sunday of each month. Will you support this great idea?? It is an opportunity for folks to get together, meet new friends and if lucky, to sell a few items or to find a super great deal.

Lastly, I would like to congratulate Kendra Lynn Drebit (a new budding photographer from Rail Lake) for having a picture showcased at the Williams Lake City Hall – congratulations Kendra!

