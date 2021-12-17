Snowmobile Club held membership drive

In mid-November, all readied for the season, Interlakes Snowmobile Club held a membership drive in the car park at Interlakes Market. Those mentioned in the above photo were assisted by members in the van: Shirley Scott, Vic Dempster and Kathy Conway; and president Marcel DeRepentigny, who was with his snowmobile, answering various questions from the many residents dropping by for information.

Interlakes residents, especially those at Sheridan, were saddened to learn of the Nov. 14 passing of Art Greenlees, at the age of 88. Art and his late wife, Phyllis, who passed away in August 2020, ran “Greenlees on the Lake” B&B at West Sheridan for many years. Art is especially well remembered for the wonderful birdhouses he created and often donated to worthy causes. Sincere sympathy is offered to his famiy and many friends.

Interlakes Community Centre will distribute Christmas Giftboxes on Dec. 18. There were over 20 families on the list by mid-November, but anyone else who needs a little help should call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

If you wish to offer help, you can send a cheque to RLDRC (Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission,) 7592 Hwy. 24, Lone Butte, V0K 1X2 or donate via e-transfer to: interlakescommunity@outlook.com. Please state “Giftboxes” on your donation. Receipts will be issued.

Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Interlakes Community Centre. The next Community Quilting is on Jan. 12.

Birthday bubbly goes to Elaine Adams, Piper Loft, Pat Pasanen, Denise Waldner Kuyek, Bill Adams and Kris Verheul.

Many congratulations to Joice and Danny Jenewein on their 61st wedding anniversary, Dec. 30.

