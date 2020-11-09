Share shed opens, students get outdoors

News from Lac La Hache

First snowman of the season in Lac La Hache (Evelyn Leos, photo submitted).

Wow – on Nov. 1, I read the greatest news on Facebook – the share shed will reopen on a trial basis! Some items will not be accepted, including clothing items, car seats and other baby items, small loose toys and puzzles that potentially have missing parts. Be respectful and follow the Cariboo Regional District restrictions and recommendations as the share shed could become overloaded in a short time.

The Thrift Store had a very successful season and is now closed. Donations are still being accepted so please call Judy at 250-396-7298 or Linda at 250-395-6621 to make arrangements for delivery. Many thanks to Judy and her volunteers for a job well done! Have you seen the new sign yet? It’s a beauty!

The Rolf Zeis Arena is up and running after a short delay putting in the ice, due to a mechanical malfunction. A new part was ordered and all went well after that. Many thanks to the volunteers who worked diligently on the different shifts until the ice was all in – it’s a time-consuming job.

It didn’t take long for the schedule to start filling up once the word was out. The Old Timers Hockey League has already had a few practices and public skating is on Sundays from 2:30-4 p.m. The cost is very reasonable at $3 per person or $6 for a family.

Bev Fry has also started up teen hockey on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m., the cost is $100 for the season per player. For more info, call her at 250-706-8418. Apparently, there was a good turnout this past week and many thanks to the Fry guys for all the extra duties.

Matt Giroday, the new president of the Old Timers Hockey League, did a fantastic job in promoting the Community Club and the Rolf Zeis Arena this year in order to get us up and running. Matt did a big blitz looking for hockey players by way of advertising in the 100 Mile Free Press and on CBC Kamloops. Great job Matt!

READ MORE: Students go wild at Lac La Hache

The students at the Lac La Hache Elementary School have been keeping busy with all sorts of activities. I am honestly impressed with all the creative things the teachers do to make things interesting and lively for the students. Everything from harvesting the garden and cooking up potato wedges for all the students. The Grades 3-7 students also had a day trip to Gavin Lake for a day of outside learning and playing in nature. While there, the students had an opportunity to try their skills in archery, canoeing and rock wall climbing.

The Kindergarten-Grade 2 students participated in a province-wide alphabet exchange program. They were assigned the letter Z and their artwork was mailed out. Excitement is running high to receive return letters from different schools.

Students spend time learning about invasive plants and pulled a lot of goat’s beard from the upper fields. That has now come to an end as a cougar has been sighted in those fields and all care is taken not to put the students in any danger.

Students also participated in the BC student vote – they learned about different forms of government, the local candidates and the election process

The students ended up the school week with their Halloween party and dance. The Parents Advisory Committee graciously provided pizza for lunch and handed out goodie bags.

A really kind gesture came from a community member who made masks for all the teachers and the students – thank you for your generosity!

Winter has tried to start a few times this past month with several days of heavy snow making the roads treacherous before the snow turned to rain, making the roads icy. Up in these hills, it just created havoc: Driveways ended up slushy and muddy, ditches full of water and massive amounts of water running through the culverts. The Spout Lake road once again is nothing but a bunch of potholes. This year has been anything but normal. to say the least.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House

Nicholas Strang builds a house with Lego (Submitted photo).

Students at Lac La Hache Elementary learn about invasive plants (Submitted photo).

