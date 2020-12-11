Other side of COVID debate still a mystery

I popped by the ‘Health Justice March’ Saturday.

As the media, I wanted to figure out what it was about. I’m frankly tired of being called a sheep for wearing a mask, or for allegedly being part of an evil media conspiracy that is scaring the public by not printing the ‘real story’ around COVID-19. I thought maybe the march could shed some light on the other side of the debate.

I must admit I still don’t understand what it’s all about. No one could point me to an organizer who could tell me clearly what people are hoping to achieve by coming out week after week. A woman who encouraged people on Facebook to come out said it was a self-organized movement to “exercise our right to peaceful assembly,” saying people feel their rights are being stripped. Another woman who got up to speak said it’s not about the masks but about the government “chipping away at our freedoms inch by inch.”

READ MORE: Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

What freedoms are being lost? We can still walk and shop and go to work and recreate and speak our minds. Sure, we can’t party like it’s 2019 and our Christmas celebrations are pretty much cancelled, but we still have the freedom to choose how we live our lives. You can even ditch the mask – as long as you’re prepared for the consequences. Considering 40 people were able to march down the street and then stand elbow to elbow in a group with no masks – in full view of a police officer – hardly seems like they’re oppressed.

To be clear, I support people’s right to march. Everyone should have the freedom to express their views and stand up for what they believe in. They have the right to question everything – and I encourage them to do so. But if they are going to carry signs and promote certain views and ultimately break the law by not wearing masks and congregating in big groups, they should be able to explain why they’re doing it and have the research and science and proof to back up their claims.

Don’t suggest there is information “all over the Internet” that the media is ignoring. Or question why they haven’t seen more stories about using Vitamin C and zinc to boost our immune systems to fight COVID-19. I’d also love to see the proof that “wearing muzzles kills brain cells,” as one of the messages state.

Until I see that evidence or hear compelling arguments contrary to the science – the basis of all our news stories around the pandemic – I find it hard to drink the Kool-Aid.

It’s for all of us to choose what we believe. You can call people sheep but who’s pulling the wool over whose eyes?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House