Protesters took to Birch Avenue Saturday to protest the loss of their rights and freedoms.

Other side of COVID debate still a mystery

Where’s the evidence?

I popped by the ‘Health Justice March’ Saturday.

As the media, I wanted to figure out what it was about. I’m frankly tired of being called a sheep for wearing a mask, or for allegedly being part of an evil media conspiracy that is scaring the public by not printing the ‘real story’ around COVID-19. I thought maybe the march could shed some light on the other side of the debate.

I must admit I still don’t understand what it’s all about. No one could point me to an organizer who could tell me clearly what people are hoping to achieve by coming out week after week. A woman who encouraged people on Facebook to come out said it was a self-organized movement to “exercise our right to peaceful assembly,” saying people feel their rights are being stripped. Another woman who got up to speak said it’s not about the masks but about the government “chipping away at our freedoms inch by inch.”

READ MORE: Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

What freedoms are being lost? We can still walk and shop and go to work and recreate and speak our minds. Sure, we can’t party like it’s 2019 and our Christmas celebrations are pretty much cancelled, but we still have the freedom to choose how we live our lives. You can even ditch the mask – as long as you’re prepared for the consequences. Considering 40 people were able to march down the street and then stand elbow to elbow in a group with no masks – in full view of a police officer – hardly seems like they’re oppressed.

To be clear, I support people’s right to march. Everyone should have the freedom to express their views and stand up for what they believe in. They have the right to question everything – and I encourage them to do so. But if they are going to carry signs and promote certain views and ultimately break the law by not wearing masks and congregating in big groups, they should be able to explain why they’re doing it and have the research and science and proof to back up their claims.

Don’t suggest there is information “all over the Internet” that the media is ignoring. Or question why they haven’t seen more stories about using Vitamin C and zinc to boost our immune systems to fight COVID-19. I’d also love to see the proof that “wearing muzzles kills brain cells,” as one of the messages state.

Until I see that evidence or hear compelling arguments contrary to the science – the basis of all our news stories around the pandemic – I find it hard to drink the Kool-Aid.

It’s for all of us to choose what we believe. You can call people sheep but who’s pulling the wool over whose eyes?

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Diana Forster: ICC outdoor market draws crowds

Just Posted

Ryan Day (l) and Johnny Perry, two of the founders of the Helping Our Urban K’wséltkten (Family) Indigenous feast, in January 2020. The fifth annual feast, in January 2021, will look different to previous ones, and organizers are fundraising to provide meal vouchers to Downtown Eastside residents. (Submitted photo)
Urban feast with Bonaparte roots will hit the DTES streets in January

The feast helps Downtown Eastside residents, and in 2021 will be providing meal vouchers and goodies

Brian Henderson is president of the Mica Mountain Snowmobile Association. (Submitted photo).
Snowmobiler keeps Mica Mountain legacy alive

Brian Henderson’s love of snowmobiling started with his “first little kitty cat” snowmobile.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

RCMP
100 Mile RCMP attend 74 calls in first week of December

Assault with a weapon, mail theft and non-compliance with Health Orders among reports

The Cariboo Regional District and Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District are holding special meetings Friday, Dec. 11 about healthcare. (Photo submitted)
Healthcare recruitment and retention focus of upcoming CRD and CCRHD meetings

Meetings can be viewed online

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

News this week that a vaccine is on its way means there is a light at the end of the tunnel

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 201

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Reverend Dyck

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Most Read