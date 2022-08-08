Watch Lake looking from the dock area of one of the guest cabins at Watch Lake Lodge. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

OPINION: Heading off to greener pastures

Kelly Sinoski Past Deadline column

One of the best parts of journalism is the people you meet.

Everyone has a story. I’ve been lucky to tell a lot of them – or get my reporters to do it for me.

The South Cariboo is a special place. We have true characters here. People like Dimps Horn and Chilco Choate – they don’t make ‘em like that much anymore. Authentic to the bone.

We also have people doing cool things: Tapping sap from birch trees or living off-grid. Mushers with sled dogs. All stuff of legends.

In the past two years, I’ve gathered snippets on making medicine from plants or the best bannock recipe. I’ve had the best Chai tea at the 100 Mile Gurdwara. Some of the best conversations have been in the street or the middle of a lake.

As a journalist, you’re often a jack of all trades and a master of none. Every day, we learn something new, adding it to our stash of little-known facts.

People think we know everything about our town. They come in asking for a photo from 1964, or to find a story that ran sometime in the summer of ‘86.

It’s fun to look for those needles in a haystack and pull them out of a hat.

Sometimes we get rewarded with homemade spring rolls. Other times we get raked over the coals for a typo on the front page.

It’s all par for the course.

I must admit being an editor in the middle of a pandemic had its challenges. But it also had its rewards.

I’ve met great people, and told fun stories.

But now it’s time to hang up my hat.

After much soul-searching, I’ve decided to move on and try something new.

I came to the South Cariboo to slow down – to work a little less and live a lot more.

I feel like I’ve done the opposite.

After next week – when we get Cariboo Calling out – I will be heading into the sunset for what I like to call “semi-retirement.”

I’m not sure exactly what that looks like. Maybe I will write a book or volunteer at another organization. Maybe I will just take long walks and talks around the lake. Hopefully, I will see some of you around.

Thanks to all of you for sharing your stories and trusting us to tell them. Without you, the paper would have no heart.

I look forward to reading more about you in future editions – with my feet up.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple facing charges after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake

BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)
RCMP, Coroners Service investigating fatal ATV rollover near Williams Lake Aug. 7

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been aiding BC Wildfire on the Flat Lake fire. (WLNGL photo -submitted).
Dry hydrants installed at 83 Mile

Arlo Rich, 10, has been juggling since he was seven years old. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Juggling a passion for Arlo Rich