OPINION: Heading off to greener pastures

One of the best parts of journalism is the people you meet.

Everyone has a story. I’ve been lucky to tell a lot of them – or get my reporters to do it for me.

The South Cariboo is a special place. We have true characters here. People like Dimps Horn and Chilco Choate – they don’t make ‘em like that much anymore. Authentic to the bone.

We also have people doing cool things: Tapping sap from birch trees or living off-grid. Mushers with sled dogs. All stuff of legends.

In the past two years, I’ve gathered snippets on making medicine from plants or the best bannock recipe. I’ve had the best Chai tea at the 100 Mile Gurdwara. Some of the best conversations have been in the street or the middle of a lake.

As a journalist, you’re often a jack of all trades and a master of none. Every day, we learn something new, adding it to our stash of little-known facts.

People think we know everything about our town. They come in asking for a photo from 1964, or to find a story that ran sometime in the summer of ‘86.

It’s fun to look for those needles in a haystack and pull them out of a hat.

Sometimes we get rewarded with homemade spring rolls. Other times we get raked over the coals for a typo on the front page.

It’s all par for the course.

I must admit being an editor in the middle of a pandemic had its challenges. But it also had its rewards.

I’ve met great people, and told fun stories.

But now it’s time to hang up my hat.

After much soul-searching, I’ve decided to move on and try something new.

I came to the South Cariboo to slow down – to work a little less and live a lot more.

I feel like I’ve done the opposite.

After next week – when we get Cariboo Calling out – I will be heading into the sunset for what I like to call “semi-retirement.”

I’m not sure exactly what that looks like. Maybe I will write a book or volunteer at another organization. Maybe I will just take long walks and talks around the lake. Hopefully, I will see some of you around.

Thanks to all of you for sharing your stories and trusting us to tell them. Without you, the paper would have no heart.

I look forward to reading more about you in future editions – with my feet up.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter