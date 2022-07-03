NPD museum project paused but questions remain

Last week, Premier Horgan finally announced his government would be pausing their wildly unpopular museum project and undertaking a public engagement process.

It was welcome news to the vast majority of British Columbians who oppose the project and its billion-dollar price tag, especially at a time when there are so many other critical issues in our province that need to be addressed.

While I am relieved to see the project paused, and I thank everyone who joined me in calling on the Premier to change his mind, I still can’t get over the fact that Horgan and his government thought this was a good idea. In announcing a halt to the project, Horgan was asked by reporters whether anyone in his government or staff expressed reservations about the plan. According to the Premier, not a single person raised any concerns. In fact, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said her Cabinet colleagues gave her a standing ovation when she told them about the museum project.

In my mind, that tells you everything you need to know about this NDP government’s judgment and priorities. There was no one in the room who thought maybe it wasn’t a good idea to spend $1 billion on a museum while our health care system is in crisis, gas and grocery prices are skyrocketing, and so many other things need to be addressed. By the Premier’s own account, no one thought the museum was an odd priority. No one questioned the outrageous price tag, and that is deeply concerning to me.

The only reason government decided to pause the museum was because of a bad opinion poll that showed a staggering 70 per cent of people opposed the project. It also sounds like Horgan still opposes the idea of a modest renovation, and hasn’t ruled out proceeding with the original plan at a later date. The government could simply be waiting for things to cool down before plowing forward with the project.

The right thing to do is to truly cancel the project and put funding into the issues impacting people all over the province. Issues like inflation and the cost of gas and groceries, our crumbling health care system, and local infrastructure projects like schools and road repairs needed for Canim Lake, Horse Lake, and Dog Creek roads in the Cariboo.

After the Premier’s billion-dollar boondoggle, I hope he and his government have learned a lesson about priorities and the need to make investments throughout B.C. Unfortunately, I don’t hold out much hope the lesson will stick.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong