Lone Butte Halloween Trunk or Treat huge success

Trunk or Treat was a huge success this year. Assorted superheroes, mythical creatures, members of law enforcement and all manner of things that go bump in the night came out to munch on hot dogs and drink hot chocolate while collecting their bounty in candy. So much creativity and imagination on display!

Congratulations to C. Schneider for winning the best-decorated trunk display. Thank you to the Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association and volunteers for putting on this event. Special thanks to the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department for the awesome fireworks display at the end of the night.

Upcoming events

The annual Christmas craft fair will be held at Lone Butte Community Hall Nov. 27-28 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donations of non-perishable food items accepted for Christmas Hamper program. Masks must be worn and a maximum of 50 people allowed in the hall at one time.

The association’s AGM will be held Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and a new executive will be elected. The association is recruiting and new members are welcome. Non-perishable food items for the Christmas Hamper will be collected at the meeting. Hope to see you there.

Yoga is again being held at the community hall. Call Cassie at 250-267-7072 or visit www.thelemonproject.ca for classes and dates.

4-H Club

The 4-H club will hold its Baking Tray Fundraiser – $40/box gets 70 pieces of home-baked Christmas treats. The boxes will be available starting Nov. 29. Pre-sales encouraged. Contact Heidi at 250-706-1476.

Registration for the 2022 4-H club year will be held in mid-December.

Follow That Map: Cariboo Shop Til You Drop Tour

Held just in time for Christmas, this shopping tour will run throughout 100 Mile House and the surrounding area on Saturdays, from Nov. 13 – Dec. 18. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/infobooth for the map and more information.

Horse Lake Elementary

There were 67 entries for the Halloween “Fabulous Pumpkin Carving and Mask Contest” at Horse Lake Elementary. Prizes were awarded for “scariest,” “funniest” and “best overall” in both primary and intermediate. The Grade 7 Leadership Team also transformed the change rooms into two haunted houses for Grades 4-7.

Grade 7 volleyball is running with practices two times a week. A tournament between schools is still under consideration due to COVID-19.

Mrs. Pugh’s Grade 7 class will be putting a float into the Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 19. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue at Save-on-Foods. Please direct any questions to Our Kitchen corner or call 250-706-9514. What a great way to kick off the holiday season.

