Locals, dignitaries, celebrate playground opening

Glorious, and typically blustery Fall weather, greeted attendees from as far away as Deka and Horse lakes, at the Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) official playground opening on Oct. 10.

Cariboo Regional District Chair (CRD) Margo Wagner, along with Willow Macdonald, CRD Area L Director, and ICC president Lorraine Jerema, welcomed guests and acknowledged ICC’s appreciation for its many donors, including the CRD, which provided a $13,000 grant for the project.

Wagner and Macdonald noted how impressed they were with the beautiful cedar structure, so “perfect for our area,“ with Wagner adding: “It is great to be invited—truly special – as we rarely see the finished projects aided by CRD funding.”

Fundraising for another $15,000 is now commencing for phase two of the playground, which will provide soccer and volleyball facilities, and a children’s sandbox.

ICC steps up again

When CMHA South Cariboo Branch was forced to pause its “Soupe de Tour” program due to COVID restrictions, 100 Mile Food Bank secretary Lynda-Mae Wilson approached the ICC asking to use its commercial kitchen, which ICC generously granted at no charge. Now, Wilson, Dee Kurtenacker and another friend cook at ICC on Mondays, and deliver their “Soup’s On” directly to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), which subsequently hands it out to its clients and to the Food Bank. Wilson noted that on Fridays the Food Bank donates vegetables and meat towards the “Soup’s On” programme.

Food Drive

Don’t forget the annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes at Deka Firehall and Mountain Spruce from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8, when volunteers will accept donations of non-perishable foods or cash. Cheques should be made out to Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission, with “Deka Food Drive” on the subject line; tax-deductible receipts will be sent out.

Outdoor Christmas Craft Fair

ICC will have 15 vendors with handcrafted gift ideas at this year’s European-style Outdoor Christmas Craft Fair from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14. Enjoy Christmas lights, a bonfire, concession with warm meals and drinks and, for the adults, mulled wine and hot cider. Bundle up, wear your mask, and come join in the merriment.

Take note

There will not be a Remembrance Day Ceremony at Mountain Spruce this year.

Log Cabin Quilters will not meet on Nov. 11 but will return for a regular session on Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the ICC.

Many congratulations to Marallyn & Morris Oerlemans on their 64th wedding anniversary, Nov. 9.

Birthday wishes for Jessica Loft’s 18th, Jim Watson’s 80th, and Jim Wishart’s 84th.

