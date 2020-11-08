Diana Forster

Locals, dignitaries, celebrate playground opening

News from the Interlakes

Glorious, and typically blustery Fall weather, greeted attendees from as far away as Deka and Horse lakes, at the Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) official playground opening on Oct. 10.

Cariboo Regional District Chair (CRD) Margo Wagner, along with Willow Macdonald, CRD Area L Director, and ICC president Lorraine Jerema, welcomed guests and acknowledged ICC’s appreciation for its many donors, including the CRD, which provided a $13,000 grant for the project.

Wagner and Macdonald noted how impressed they were with the beautiful cedar structure, so “perfect for our area,“ with Wagner adding: “It is great to be invited—truly special – as we rarely see the finished projects aided by CRD funding.”

Fundraising for another $15,000 is now commencing for phase two of the playground, which will provide soccer and volleyball facilities, and a children’s sandbox.

ICC steps up again

When CMHA South Cariboo Branch was forced to pause its “Soupe de Tour” program due to COVID restrictions, 100 Mile Food Bank secretary Lynda-Mae Wilson approached the ICC asking to use its commercial kitchen, which ICC generously granted at no charge. Now, Wilson, Dee Kurtenacker and another friend cook at ICC on Mondays, and deliver their “Soup’s On” directly to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), which subsequently hands it out to its clients and to the Food Bank. Wilson noted that on Fridays the Food Bank donates vegetables and meat towards the “Soup’s On” programme.

Food Drive

Don’t forget the annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes at Deka Firehall and Mountain Spruce from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8, when volunteers will accept donations of non-perishable foods or cash. Cheques should be made out to Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission, with “Deka Food Drive” on the subject line; tax-deductible receipts will be sent out.

Outdoor Christmas Craft Fair

ICC will have 15 vendors with handcrafted gift ideas at this year’s European-style Outdoor Christmas Craft Fair from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14. Enjoy Christmas lights, a bonfire, concession with warm meals and drinks and, for the adults, mulled wine and hot cider. Bundle up, wear your mask, and come join in the merriment.

Take note

There will not be a Remembrance Day Ceremony at Mountain Spruce this year.

Log Cabin Quilters will not meet on Nov. 11 but will return for a regular session on Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the ICC.

Many congratulations to Marallyn & Morris Oerlemans on their 64th wedding anniversary, Nov. 9.

Birthday wishes for Jessica Loft’s 18th, Jim Watson’s 80th, and Jim Wishart’s 84th.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction, polls, and bursaries in 70 Mile

Just Posted

The two South Green Lake firefighters put the dry hydrant pipe in place from a boat. It was part of the two dry hydrant installations completed recently. (Ken Alexander photo, submitted).
Dry hydrant project moves forward in South Green Lake

News from South Green Lake

Retired Lieut. Stan Leschert pins a fresh poppy on the 100 Mile House Cenotaph. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Vet holds memories of those who served ‘close to his heart’

Lieut. Stan Leschert will be honouring those who have served.

The Clinton Fire Department is seeking more volunteer members.
Clinton Volunteer Fire Department seeks members

Mail-out requests community support

Autumn Vallee sings accompanied by her father Joe Vallee at the first cafe-style Amnesty Concert at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School last month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
22nd annual Amnesty Concert launches in new format at PSO

Mini ‘cafe-style’ fundraisers to be held each month

RONA in Williams Lake has reported a positive case of COVID-19 from one of its employees on Nov. 6. RONA says local public health authorities were informed of the situation and measures were taken at the store before reopening on Saturday morning, Nov. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RONA employee tests positive for COVID-19

RONA said if you visited the store on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 to monitor any symptoms

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Most Read