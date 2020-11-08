Ralph Brennert as a young boy (Photo submitted)

Ralph Brennert as a young boy (Photo submitted)

Lest We Forget: ‘No one truly wins in war’

The words are truly chilling: Lest We Forget.

By Stephanie Klausat

War. Why? As we respond to yet another Remembrance Day and dedicate thoughts and prayers honouring those who fought valiantly for freedom from tyranny, let’s reflect also on why there was war. Why men fought on any side of these conflicts. The words are truly chilling: Lest We Forget.

We must look at 20th-century history and its horrors which teach that responsibility, not rights, makes life bearable. History also teaches us that for thousands of years conflict usually arose when one country, person or group desired to dominate and conquer others. Nihilism divisiveness usually accompanies these conflicts. In the middle ages, conflicts were fought for world domination predominately between England, France and Spain. Certainly, other nations were involved, but to a lesser degree. World domination existed during the Roman Empire and Alexander the Great desired to rule the existing world in his time.

I was born shortly after WWII in the former East German Republic (Deutsche Demokratische Republik). This exposure to the Communist System of Government was an eye-opener for our family. Notice the word democratic in the title. This government was anything but democratic.

READ MORE: Drive-by ceremony planned for Remembrance Day

After WWII, East and West Europe were divided. The Eastern States became Communist, governed by Russia (Union of Soviet Socialist Republic) and Russia’s path into Central Europe was secured. This division was strategic for a greater purpose. Communism is defined as a system of social organization, in which all economic activity is conducted by a totalitarian state dominated by a single and self-perpetuating political party. There is no vote, no land ownership and all is controlled by the state.

Communism is the greatest catastrophe in history. Communism, Fascism and Socialism are left-leaning ideologies that spell disaster for the people they claim to serve. The saying goes: absolute power absolutely corrupts.

Hitler was a National socialist, a fascist, rising to power in Germany in the 1930s. The stock market crashed in 1929 and Germany was plunged into a depression. Germany was desperate to break the shackles imposed by the Treaty of Versailles after WWI. The outlook for most people was bleak and a charismatic leader who promised restored prosperity, education and hope was a lifesaver for these people.

His party was named The National Socialist Party of Germany. Socialism is defined as a political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned and regulated by the community as a whole. Hitler gained the support of the people and they became pawns in his eagerness to expand the empire.

Our family remains proud of its German nationality and heritage but disagrees strongly with the measures of a tyrant. Sadly, we all know the outcome of the war and the desperate measures Hitler took near the end. Millions of people who put Hitler into power suffered the loss of life, homes and the loss of homeland.

Those desperate measures included recruiting young German youth. Having gone through some training in the Hitler youth, these boys would still be ill-prepared for the ravages of this war One of these youths was my father Rudi Brennert, who at 14 received his draft papers to serve. To his good fortune, the war was over in the summer of 1945.

He was fascinated with the details of the war, both during and after and desired to inform himself thoroughly. My father-in-law Guenther Klausat, being a few years older was also drafted at 14 to help farmers in their fields. When he was 17 and wearing his first uniform, he received training in engineering to serve on the Russian front lines in bridge building and demolition. Sadly we were not able to locate this picture for publication but it speaks volumes against the prospect of serving. He was wounded twice and barely spoke of his experiences. He and his family lost their homeland in East Prussia.

We are currently undergoing war-like strategies. The recent crackdown in Hong Kong is but one example. The war on free speech is another. We must continue to honour the valiant men who fought against communism, socialism and tyranny. If we let these tyrannies into our lives, what these brave men fought and died for was in vain. No one ever truly wins in war, and in 1948 in the House of Commons Winston Churchill said, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Lest We Forget.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Locals, dignitaries, celebrate playground opening

Just Posted

Watch Lake-Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (File photo).
Independent volunteer fire departments facing challenges

Thompson Nicola Regional District asking province to help partially fund fire departments.

Retired Lieut. Stan Leschert pins a fresh poppy on the 100 Mile House Cenotaph. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Vet holds memories of those who served ‘close to his heart’

Lieut. Stan Leschert will be honouring those who have served.

The Clinton Fire Department is seeking more volunteer members.
Clinton Volunteer Fire Department seeks members

Mail-out requests community support

Autumn Vallee sings accompanied by her father Joe Vallee at the first cafe-style Amnesty Concert at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School last month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
22nd annual Amnesty Concert launches in new format at PSO

Mini ‘cafe-style’ fundraisers to be held each month

RONA in Williams Lake has reported a positive case of COVID-19 from one of its employees on Nov. 6. RONA says local public health authorities were informed of the situation and measures were taken at the store before reopening on Saturday morning, Nov. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RONA employee tests positive for COVID-19

RONA said if you visited the store on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 to monitor any symptoms

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, has won the Vernon-Monashee riding after mail-in and absentee votes were counted. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP takes Vernon-Monashee for the first time since the 1980s

Vernon’s Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP unseats three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Most Read