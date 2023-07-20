June weather iffy in Lac La Hache

It just seems that June whizzed right by and I don’t seem to have made any notes, which I find really strange!

For sure the weather was quite iffy: we had some hot days, lots of cooler days where we actually lit the wood stove in the basement, some thunder, lightning and of course rain. This year we seem to go from one extreme to the other each month.

One thing I do remember is that the grader did some work on Spout Lake Road. Usually we are all excited and thankful that the grader works its way to us in the course of their busy schedule. I don’t really know what happened this year, but we ended up with big rocks all over the road and everyone was upset. Traveling was more difficult and some folks got flat tires. Thankfully, the rocks worked their way off the road, as we did not get a return visit from the grader.

The students at the elementary school seem to have had some fun activities all month long: three sessions of Zumba under the instruction of Gale Ogden, a trip to 100 Mile Bowling Lanes, a trip over to Skookum Scoops for their ice cream treat and a full fun day of activities at the school, including a slip and slide. The last day of school was designated as the awards day. Unfortunately, I did not receive any information about that, but I do know that the recipient of the $75 bursary offered by the Community Club was Kohl Hutchins-Spinks. Congratulations Kohl!

For community club news: The Thrift Store is operating well and getting tons of donations. Bingo also is doing well, with attendance around the 60 mark each week. Work is getting done at the arena; most recently, we’ve been waiting for some parts to come in. A grant has been applied for but we are still waiting for news on that.

The Garlic Festival has 88 paid vendors and a waiting list of about 20. This year there will be a great variety of food vendors on site. New parking arrangements will be implemented to free up the highway traffic flow by the festival grounds. As always, there is a great need for volunteers to help with parking, working at the admission gate and other little jobs. A meeting for volunteers was set up at the Senior Centre and there was a positive response.

Sign-up sheets may be found on most of the bulletin boards around town. It seems like the new committee for the Garlic Festival is working overtime to find all kinds of creative things for everyone to enjoy, and I am sure the children will have fun with the colouring contest!

A new well was drilled for the community during the third week of June. It is located behind the Community Hall. I could not believe how fast the work actually went. A new pumphouse still has to be built and the old one taken down.

There are still crafters meeting at the Hungry Bear every other Friday, so stop on by and check out their wares. The next Flea Market to be held at the Community Hall will be on Sunday, July 30.

Book a table by calling 250-396-4003 or just pop in and check out what people have available or grab a bit of lunch. Last month I had a great time, even though people teased me by asking if my hubby knew that I took stuff from the garage to sell!

The community had many visitors on the long weekend. Folks travelled all the way from Fort St John right through to Vancouver Island, Alberta and the States to participate in the Cariboo Gold Rush Express endurance rides. Everyone camped out at the Monical Stables across from the transfer station. There were two rides offered each day: 50 miles and 25 miles. There were 40 riders each day who participated, and they ranged in age from eight to 80 years old. Our own Monika Paterson was designated as the official photographer; congratulations Monika!

Lastly for news is that open range started on July 5. It was an interesting ride home from bingo, with cows everywhere. The little ones have no fear and are the ones to watch out for.

Slow down and keep an eye out for them!

