Interlakes preps for Christmas Giftboxes

Horse Lake’s Sylvester McNieil is one of several dozen vendors expected at Interlakes Community Centre’s Christmas Craft Fair, Nov. 12, all of whom carry only hand/homemade creations.

Remember Deka’s Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.

Residents are asked to take their donations of non-perishable foods or cash to either Deka or Sulphurous Fire hall between those hours. Cheques should be made out to Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission.

If you or someone you know needs a little help this Christmas, please text or call the details to Joyce McGregor at 250-644-7540 after 3 p.m., and a gift box will be forthcoming on Dec. 20.

Apropos the gift boxes, Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is in need of volunteers. Call Susan at 778-908-3924 if you can assist with any of the following:

• Six/seven bakers per shift, for gift box baking, Dec. 8, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Dec. 9,10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Bakers should bring their favourite cookie recipe!

• Gift wrapping, Dec. 12, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sorting, Dec. 17;

• Donors are asked to drop off fresh foods, turkeys and chickens on Dec. 19;

• Assembly of gift boxes on the morning of Dec. 20.

Recipients are invited to pick up their gift boxes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 20.

Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) is happy to restart their yoga classes, Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., $12 per class.

Birthday blessings go to Deborah Atherton, Alyce Matthews and Jim Wishart.

CALENDAR:

Log Cabin Quilters host Community Quilting at ICC, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Nov. 9, 23 and 30. Nov. 16 is for members only.

Ladies Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10

Remembrance Day Service (outdoors) at MSCC: 10:45 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11. Everyone is welcome to attend at 7571 Pettyjohn Rd., Sulphurous Lake.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., Fridays, Nov. 11 and 25.

ICC Christmas Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12: vendors requiring space should call 250-609-4144.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Nov. 12 and 26. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

Previous story
THE MOJ: Grey Cup latest step in Doman’s bid to reconnect B.C. with the Lions

Just Posted

Highway 97 looking south going through 100 Mile House. Roads are slippery in spots so allow extra room for braking. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Travel advisory issued for Highway 97 near Williams Lake

Horse Lake’s Sylvester McNieil is one of several dozen vendors expected at Interlakes Community Centre’s Christmas Craft Fair, Nov. 12, all of whom carry only hand/homemade creations.
Interlakes preps for Christmas Giftboxes

100 Mile Curling Club member Doug Meier marks out the play for his team during a curling game last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Curling season begins with 135 curlers on ice

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre has relocated to 330 Birch Ave. Manager Murray Casey said that while there are still renovations to be completed the centre will remain open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre relocated