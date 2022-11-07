Interlakes preps for Christmas Giftboxes

Remember Deka’s Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.

Residents are asked to take their donations of non-perishable foods or cash to either Deka or Sulphurous Fire hall between those hours. Cheques should be made out to Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission.

If you or someone you know needs a little help this Christmas, please text or call the details to Joyce McGregor at 250-644-7540 after 3 p.m., and a gift box will be forthcoming on Dec. 20.

Apropos the gift boxes, Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is in need of volunteers. Call Susan at 778-908-3924 if you can assist with any of the following:

• Six/seven bakers per shift, for gift box baking, Dec. 8, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Dec. 9,10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Bakers should bring their favourite cookie recipe!

• Gift wrapping, Dec. 12, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sorting, Dec. 17;

• Donors are asked to drop off fresh foods, turkeys and chickens on Dec. 19;

• Assembly of gift boxes on the morning of Dec. 20.

Recipients are invited to pick up their gift boxes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 20.

Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) is happy to restart their yoga classes, Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., $12 per class.

Birthday blessings go to Deborah Atherton, Alyce Matthews and Jim Wishart.

CALENDAR:

Log Cabin Quilters host Community Quilting at ICC, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Nov. 9, 23 and 30. Nov. 16 is for members only.

Ladies Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10

Remembrance Day Service (outdoors) at MSCC: 10:45 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11. Everyone is welcome to attend at 7571 Pettyjohn Rd., Sulphurous Lake.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., Fridays, Nov. 11 and 25.

ICC Christmas Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12: vendors requiring space should call 250-609-4144.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Nov. 12 and 26. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong