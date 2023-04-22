Interlakes Community Centre welcomes new board members

At the Mountain Spruce Community Centre, April 5, with instruction from Lake Thyme Floral, Sonja Olsen created one of many stunning Easter Basket Centrepieces. (Photo submitted)

At their April 3 annual general meetings, Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission (RLDRC) and Interlakes Community Centre Society were delighted to welcome new directors to the board.

Long-time director Jim Zailo was elected as the new president following the retirement of long-time president Lorraine Jerema who has moved away and will be dearly missed by many Interlakers. The societies were also sad to lose the decades-long service of Barb Weston, and Rene Lafavor, who has also moved away. All three retirees are sincerely thanked for their many years of dedicated service to Interlakes residents.

Remaining in office are vice-president Gary Cleveland, secretary Susan Pizzuto, treasurer Theresa Draper; and directors Barb Goddard, Mai Pedersen and Lyndamae Wilson. The newly elected directors comprise Dolores Castellato, Pat Lytton and Barb Pearce, the latter two of whom have been residents for many, many decades.

RLDRC was surprised and delighted to receive a $500 donation from 100 Mile House Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260, which was gratefully received by outgoing president Lorraine Jerema. This was donated specifically to their seniors’ frozen meals program, which volunteers produce from ICC’s kitchen every second Thursday, and which are extremely popular throughout the South Cariboo with over 5,000 being sold last year.

Most people know that, sadly, ICC’s program co-ordinator for exactly six years, Maggie Benzing, is leaving us next month. However, her replacement, Chet Powell, started training on April 6. Chet, who has had property here for some 30 years, is warmly welcomed and we look forward to working with him.

Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC)

MSCC was hugely surprised and grateful when the Interlakes Snowmobile Club donated a trail groomer for the MSC Park. This is nothing short of overwhelming and is deeply appreciated by all residents. The writer suspects that MSCC’s continuing use of our beautiful park for public events had something to do with ISC’s generosity.

Both sides of Mahood Lake Road were solid with parked cars for MSCC’s Easter Egg Hunt, which saw some 250 happy attendees. MSCC notes and deeply appreciates that not one scrap of garbage was left in the park! They are also particularly grateful to their volunteers and prize donors, and the many patrons who donated to the society—thereby enabling further free public events to take place. Kylie won “Bluebell,” the gnome. Holly B and Spencer Currie both guessed correctly—107 eggs in the jar—so both won 107 chocolate eggs! Thirty other prizes were awarded at the Magic Egg checkpoint, and everyone left with chocolates, candies or a prize! MSCC also mentioned that, given the huge attendance, they will be working on a “parking lot plan!”

At 6.30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, MSCC will host a Mother’s Day floral arrangement workshop, with Susan of Lake Thyme Floral. The fee is not yet determined, but you can RSVP now.

Note that May’s Jam Night is on the 20th, which especially allows for seasonal residents’ participation!

Note also that another Team Cooking Challenge will be held on October 12, and you can reserve now if you wish!

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Shelly Durand, Doreen Wishart, Carel Durand and Montana Forster.

Calendar

Spring Market at MSCC (7571 Pettyjohn Rd, Sulphurous Lake): 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22 with a door prize valued at $200.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturday, April 22. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Cardio with Dolores at ICC: 9:30 a.m., Sunday, April 23 and 9 a.m., Friday, April 28.

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. April 26 and May 9 are for Community Quilting. May 2 is for members only.

Make Donuts at MSCC: 1:30 p.m., April 26; RSVP mandatory.

Kids Space at ICC: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., April 28 and May 12.

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 29.

Line-Dancing at ICC (Drop-in): 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., May 1, 8, 15 and 29. Members pay $2; non-members, $3.

Farm Life 2023 at ICC: May 6 – which required RSVPs by April 15.

Mothers’ Day Floral workshop at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10: see above.

Ladies Night at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., May 18.

Jam Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, May 20.

