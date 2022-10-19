Hungry Bear Diner reopens in Lac La Hache

Judy Boehm (centre) welcomed Palwinder Singh and Manpreet Kaur Padda, the new owners of the Hungry Bear Diner, with a bouquet of flowers. (Photo submitted) Beautiful Sunset photo by Monika Paterson

What an absolutely gorgeous fall we are having this year, warm and sunny during the day and a bit cooler at night! Perfect weather for doing last minute garden and yard cleanups as well as getting in the last load or two of firewood.

This warmer weather however is going to create havoc in putting the ice in at the arena, we were hopeful to be up and running by November l or so. The Old Timers Hockey Association advises that they have four teams set up thus far with active registration still ongoing. Practices and games will be held Tuesday and Thursday nights. Please call Paul Wandler at 250-644-8266 or Dale Kropinak at 250-395-0144 for more information and to register. There is a call out also for qualified referees, the pay is $50 per game and will be following CARHA rules. Please stay tuned for other activities happening at the arena.

Season passes are on sale for Mt Timothy ski hill as of Oct l, check out www.skitimothy.com for prices and more information.

The Lac La Hache Thrift Store is having their $5 and $10 bag day sale on Oct. 15 and then closing up for the season. Many thanks to all who made generous donations and to all for the continued support. Thumbs up to Judy and her volunteers for a job very well done!

The Thanksgiving Turkey bingo held Oct. 5 was a huge success! Larger crowds always increase the game payouts and approximately 90 people that attended tried to win the six turkeys up for grabs and the bigger prizes. It was great to see some new faces attending, from Timothy Lake and a few from Rail Lake. There are just a few weeks left before the bingo closes for season with Oct. 26 as the date for the last night. Bingo resumes the first Wednesday in April 2023. After being closed for the two years it was like one big family reunion – thank you all for your continued support and see you all again next year!

The most exciting thing to happen in September was that the Hungry Bear Diner reopened. The first clue that something positive was happening was the good cleanup of the grounds, the lawns looked manicured and so nice to see after standing empty/abandoned for so long.

Folks were out in full force to check out the new menu and to try all the specials. This service is greatly appreciated and was in great need in our community. Congratulations and best wishes to Palwinder Singh and Manpreet Kaur Padda on their new business venture.

Students from the Lac La Hache Elementary School entered the National Truth and Reconciliation Day colouring contest at the Friendship Centre. Two winners were chosen, Teagan Brown, Grade 5, and Addison Upson, Grade 3, and were presented t-shirts by Elsie Urquhart. In other school happenings picture retakes will be on Oct. 19, a ProD Day on Oct. 21 resulting in no school for the students and finally students are invited to come to school dressed up in costumes on Halloween Day Oct. 31 for the planned school activities. As a reminder, for new families to the community Strongstart is held at the elementary school on Wednesdays from 9-12 for children aged 0-5 years.

Family and friends of Bud Williams gathered at the Community Hall for a memorial service. What a great testimony for Bud – full house attendance for a well-known respected member of the community who will be greatly missed by all.

Mark these dates on your calendar – Crib Tournament is to be held on Saturday Nov. 22 at the Pioneer Center (OAPO). Doors open at 10 a.m., games start at 10:30 a.m., the cost of registration is $18 and that also includes a spaghetti lunch. This is a very popular event and will be a fun time.

Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar will be held at the Community Hall on Nov. 5 and 6. Come on out and check out all the wares the vendors have displayed, enjoy a light lunch and the live entertainment. This event will also be a great time as the vendor tables booked up quickly.

