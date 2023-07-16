Highland 4-H club at their 2022 Achievement Day. The club will be making the raffle draw at their 2023 Achievement Day. (Photo submitted)

Highland 4-H holds their summer raffle

The first prize is a $300 Save-On-Foods gift card

Come one, come all! The Highland 4-H Club is having a summer raffle! Summer is finally here, which means a lot of things. The birds are back, the flowers are growing, and raffle tickets are being printed!

One of the many skills that 4-H teaches members is how to fundraise. This teaches members how to plan, finance, and advertise. By purchasing a ticket, you will support local youth and help raise money for the club.

There are 1,200 tickets for sale, but they will sell quickly so get them while you can. Tickets will be $2 each and the prizes are as follows: 1st prize: $300 Save-On-Foods gift card, 2nd prize; an assembled Char-Broil Patio Bistro Electric Grill and 3rd prize is a turkey of approximately 20 lbs

The draw date for the prizes will be July 25th, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Interlakes Rodeo Grounds, 7511 Sheridan Lake Rd, Lone Butte, B.C.

To purchase tickets, contact our club leaders at 250-706-3000 or 250-395-3330.

Could you be the lucky winner? Find out by supporting the Highland 4-H clubs raffle!

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Aquatic forests are critical ecosystems in our local lakes

Just Posted

Reader Wayne Van Tamelen captured this shot of the Bella Coola Hill with a drone during a work trip from the Cariboo into the Bella Coola Valley in the summer of 2020. (Wayne Van Tamelen file photo)
Highway 20, Bella Coola hill closed due to Young Creek wildfire

An air tanker flies toward the Anahim Peak wildfire Saturday, July 15. (Janet Carley photo)
Cariboo Fire Centre wildfire update for July 17, 2023

Aerial view of Young Creek fire as seen July 15, 45 km west of Anahim Lake. (BCWS photo)
UPDATE: Highway 20 closed due to wildfire 19 km west of Anahim Lake to Firvale

An air tanker flies toward the Anahim Peak wildfire Saturday, July 15. (Janet Carley photo)
Anahim Peak fire in West Chilcotin threatens nearby ranches