Highland 4-H holds their summer raffle

Come one, come all! The Highland 4-H Club is having a summer raffle! Summer is finally here, which means a lot of things. The birds are back, the flowers are growing, and raffle tickets are being printed!

One of the many skills that 4-H teaches members is how to fundraise. This teaches members how to plan, finance, and advertise. By purchasing a ticket, you will support local youth and help raise money for the club.

There are 1,200 tickets for sale, but they will sell quickly so get them while you can. Tickets will be $2 each and the prizes are as follows: 1st prize: $300 Save-On-Foods gift card, 2nd prize; an assembled Char-Broil Patio Bistro Electric Grill and 3rd prize is a turkey of approximately 20 lbs

The draw date for the prizes will be July 25th, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Interlakes Rodeo Grounds, 7511 Sheridan Lake Rd, Lone Butte, B.C.

To purchase tickets, contact our club leaders at 250-706-3000 or 250-395-3330.

Could you be the lucky winner? Find out by supporting the Highland 4-H clubs raffle!

