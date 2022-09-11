HANSEN: August brings back memories

A very happy and excited Sandy Logan wins the $2600 progressive jackpot (Linda Barker photo). A very interesting sky - smokey and orange sun (Evelyn Leos photo).

The first three weeks of August were absolutely horrible – all thundershowers and lightning! Definitely brought back memories of the wildfires of 2017 – storming all night and then hearing either the helicopters, spotter planes or the water bombers the next morning.

It is a known fact that sometimes lightning does hurt electronic devices and it happened to me. One really loud clap of thunder directly over our house, made something happen at the satellite dish. End result was a fried connection at the modem, the router was toast and my laptop was killed. Unreal; the first time that ever happened to me. It was a very long and painful five days till the service technician was able to come.

The last week of August was very exciting though! The big progressive jackpot was won by one of our regular weekly players on Wednesday. The next great thing to happen was the garlic fest on Saturday and Sunday. Not only did we have super attendance on both days but good positive comments about all the vendors and the items that were up for sale. Some folks are saying that it was the best one yet! But we also had the upset folks with the backlog of traffic – it is so hard to please everyone isn’t it?

The Community Club came very close to being in the position that we would not be able to host this event again. It seems like the last few years have changed a lot of people, they are not willing to come out and support us by giving us a few hours of volunteering time. For the few that came out, we are grateful for your help, it was greatly appreciated. This was going to be the last year that Jeanette McCrea was going to organize the festival. That was a great area of concern for the directors of the Community Club but something wonderful has happened. We have good news folks – a couple of people have stepped forward indicating that they would be willing to take over – and the nice thing is that these folks are from our community!

Some events to look forward to – fitness classes are starting up again on Sept. 6 at the Cariboo Pioneer Center. Please contact Gale Ogden at 250-396-7381 for more information.

The Community Club is holding its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 20 at the Community Hall. Please come out and support us by being an active member – remember events can only take place if we have help. Membership is very reasonable at $5 per year.

Even though the big $2,600 progressive jackpot was won there are still a couple of other jackpots up for grabs; they are currently $400 but growing weekly. Plans are being made for a turkey bingo on Oct. 5 just in time for Thanksgiving. The last bingo for the season is Oct. 26 and starts back up on the first Wednesday in April.

The Thrift Store continues to be very busy but soon the season will be over there also. The tentative last day of operation is Oct. 15 and will also be the $5 bag day.

Mark Nov. 5 and 6 on your calendar as the Xmas Craft Fair and Bazaar is scheduled to take place then. Book your tables early by calling Linda Barker at 250-395-6621. This is a very popular event and tables get booked up quickly.

As a point of interest, the Lakeside Pet Resort is now open again – it offers indoor and outdoor runs, large chain link play yards and individual attention daily. Call 250-396-7707 if you are interested in finding out more about this service that is being offered.

