Ghost tours coming back to the 108 Mile Heritage site

Calling a B! The 108 Mile Ranch Community Association (RCA) has announced it will renew its Bingo Gaming Permit with plans to start running Monday night bingos – likely in October.

The move comes after the RCA received the bingo equipment, plus concession inventory, from the 100 Mile House Community Club, which is in the process of folding. The club also agreed to upgrade and install the equipment, including the televisions and PA system.

The RCA said in return for the generous gift, it will continue to run the Progressive and Loony Pots on the first night until both pots are run.

The 108 Lions will also be able to use the equipment for their Bingo Nights, held the first Friday of the month, starting this fall, as well as other local groups looking for fundraising opportunities.

The non-profit 100 Mile House Community Club had independently owned and operated the 100 Mile House Community Hall between 1954 and September 2022 when District of 100 Mile House took it over for a nominal fee of $1.

Ghostly encounters

The 108 Mile Heritage Site has restarted its ghost tours. More than 60 people showed up on Aug. 12 for the first tour, which took them through the Post House, Museum, Bunkhouse and Clydesdale Barn. The next tour is slated for Aug. 26. Halloween is already sold out. Check out the information on the 108 Ghost Tours Facebook page.

Airport repaving

Work has begun at the South Cariboo Regional Airport, which is in line for a major repaving project – for the first time in 25 years. The South Cariboo Regional District awarded the $6.3 million contract to Quesnel Paving Ltd., a division of Colas Western Canada Inc.

Removal of the existing runway was expected to start this week, followed by site preparation and electrical. The airport is expected to be closed for eight weeks, reopening at the end of September.

The airport not only serves private aircraft operators but BC Wildfire Service, BC Emergency Health Services and the RCMP.

During the wildfire season in 2021, the airport pumped out 478,000 litres of fuel, one of the busiest for the airport in recent years.

The tally translated to roughly $700,000 in fuel.

The airport is partially funded by residents and property owners in Areas G (which includes 108 Mile), H and L as well as the District of 100 Mile House.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong