Dayna Newbert 100 Mile House “I’m not opposed to it, I think it would slow drivers down if they saw colours on the street. It also helps make our community feel more accepting because there is a lot of LGBTQ members in the community.”

Thomas Duff

100 Mile House

“Yes, I would be in support.”

Kate Hill

108 Mile Ranch

“I definitely do, It’s good to see a community take a step towards that direction.”

Dianne Bob

100 Mile House

“Yeah, that would be so cool.”

