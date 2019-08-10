Diaries of a City Kid: The rodeo

In the short amount of time that I have been living in the Cariboo, I think I have a fair amount of rodeos under my belt. I didn’t quite get it at first. What was so exciting? What was the attraction? Why did the bleachers fill up with cowboy hats, all shapes, sizes and colours?

I was oblivious to what a rodeo consisted of and the variety of events that take place inside the arena. My first introduction to the rodeo was calf roping. At the time, I don’t think it was the best event to witness right away, but how did I know? I was shocked. I couldn’t believe what was being done to these poor animals. I felt bad. The calves looked so helpless – tossed up into the air, laid down on their back or side with their legs being roped together. The whole experience was probably, well, very uncomfortable for me, the city guy. I didn’t stay for much longer. To be honest, I didn’t care if I ever went back to a rodeo again, but that changed.

I ended up going back but this time,I didn’t have much of a choice. I was working the weekend shift and it required me covering one of the rodeos in the area. I was hesitant but somebody needed to go.

My second experience was much better. The first event was bull riding and let me tell you, I was saying yeehaw faster than the words could come out of my mouth. It was exhilarating and terrifying to watch at the same time. I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to standing above an angry bull while it kicks and grunts underneath you. I couldn’t do it. Not to mention the fact nobody really knows the outcome of the situation.

This past weekend, I witnessed a wild horse race. I have never seen something so chaotic before. Horses were everywhere, cowboys were everywhere. Some horses fell, some cowboys fell. Some cowboys attempted to jump on the horses while others were flown off them. I think the smile on my face gave the impression I was enjoying myself and I wasn’t the only one.

I applaud the people who participate in rodeo events. It must require a lot of skill and training because none of it looks easy to me.

What I learned about the rodeo, is that it draws in all kinds of different people. It doesn’t matter if you grew up on a ranch or are travelling from a city. You don’t have to be a cowboy or cowgirl to attend the rodeo. It is a source of entertainment and every person sitting in those bleachers are there for the same reason – they are all friendly too.

It didn’t take much to fall in love with the rodeo but a bunch of cowboys trying to make eight seconds on the back of a bull. And that was it. I found this part of myself I had never discovered before and it was at the rodeo. I could do without the smell of horse manure but the western attire, the cowboys and cheap concession stand food are worth it.

Previous story
OPINION: Why is the B.C. NDP government abandoning pensioners?

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service monitoring fire in Moose Valley Provincial Park

Map lists cause as unknown

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

A “packed” weekend for the Interlakes 29th Annual Rodeo

The 29th Annual Interlakes Rodeo drew in over a thousand spectators throughout… Continue reading

Kamloops songwriter is ready to shine at the South Cariboo Summer Festival

Madison Olds will perform at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre on August 10

Third annual South Cariboo Summer Fest promises fun for the whole family

From a local “Celebrity” Pie Eating Contest to Lawn Mower Races, the Summer Fest aims to entertain all

Calls to eat more plants, less meat also in line with Canada’s food guide: McKenna

In some Canadian provinces, the methane produced by livestock is a significant source of greenhouse gases

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Teen found dead at Langley skate park remembered as a ‘happy high school student’

Langley RCMP want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

VIDEO: Female pilots making history at Abbotsford International Airshow

Women flying for the first time with both the Thunderbirds and the Snowbirds on Saturday and Sunday

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Most Read