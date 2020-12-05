Diana Forster: ICC outdoor market draws crowds

Birgit Keys found just the right pen from Bob Beaumont’s amazing array. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) was delighted with its first Outdoor Christmas Market. After an extreme snow day on Nov. 13, the market day on Nov. 14 dawned beautifully sunny for the hordes of residents who visited the vendors’ tables of skin products, doggie products, herbal products, baked goods, and lots of stunning woodwork.

Masks were mandatory and everyone signed in, both for contact-tracing and to ensure that visitor numbers were under 50 at all times.

Delicious food was available from the hall kitchen window, and visitors also enjoyed hot cider or mulled wine.

ICC president Lorraine Jerema thanked Wendy & Dan Milloy and Maggie Benzing for all their hard work in organizing this year’s event and said she was so pleased that even once COVID-19 is gone, they just might do another outdoor fair, as well as an inside one in 2021.

Other news

Given Dr. Henry’s new restrictions, ICC is now closed until further notice. Volunteers will continue to cook seniors’ frozen meals and will deliver the Christmas Giftboxes.

ICC will distribute Christmas Giftboxes on Dec. 19. There were 24 families on the list by mid-November, but anyone else who needs help should call Donna Jarvis at 250 593 4541.

To offer help, send a cheque to ICC, 7592 Highway 24, Lone Butte, V0K 1X2; or donate via e-transfer to: interlakescommunity@outlook.com Please state “Giftboxes” on your donation.

The final cash total from the Deka Volunteer Firefighter Department’s Food Drive is $2,738. Warmest thanks to all Mahood Lake Road residents.

Celebrations

Seventeen big balloons go to Brittanie Kerr, while birthday bubbly goes to Joan Hanzel, Jenny Ostlund, Bev Traxler, Fran Vezina and John Frame.

