Deka Lake District Ratepayers Association holds AGM

Lynz Zagar with the two beautiful kokanee she caught at Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s inaugural fishing derby, August 6. Love the T-shirt! (Photo submitted)

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers Association’s (DLDRA) annual general meeting at a private residence, on August 6, welcomed numerous residents before derby prizes were awarded, followed by a barbecue which saw over 350 guests!

The president’s message noted that DLDRA has 24 picnic tables in place, and is hoping to replace some 15 of the older ones over the next two years, and also suggested repairing newer tables, as and when required.

There are nine portapotties/outhouses at our four lakes’ accesses. DLDRA is hoping to add a second one at Deka Access #8, and possibly a new one at Access #5.

DLDRA sponsored the breakfast barbecue at Hot July Nights, raising just shy of $500, which is earmarked for maintenance of the community’s AEDs.

His message concluded with DLDRA’s sincere appreciation of some 80 volunteers who maintain the many accesses, and of all residents whose continuing support is gratefully received. If you have a little time to spare, they always welcome new volunteers.

Shannon Sadlowski and Sandy Jones have resigned from the board due to other commitments and were sincerely thanked for their service. Otherwise, the current executive remains in office, with the addition of Ken Kineshanko who was warmly welcomed to the board. Any questions may be directed to DLDRA secretary, Chris McGregor.

Treasurer Lorna Wiebe reported on recycling, reminding members that bins are now at Beazley, Blain and Higgins’ mailboxes. She also noted that it had been understood that 911 would make AED locations known. However, as this may not be the case, another method of accessing them may be required.

Director Arlene Kernel reported that the community message board is being repaired and updated, with another 8’ foot section added. She also noted the formation of DLDRA’s new Facebook page which is intended for community updates, not general conversations. The site currently has 85 members and all residents are invited to join.

Secretary McGregor advised that DLDRA’s website is being completely revamped by ABC Weblink to include a showcase of community work, all lake accesses, launches, recycling bins, etc., all photos and business advertisers including links to their further information.

DLDRA is always open to receiving suggestions from any of its 250 members.

Condolences

Residents of Deka Lake were deeply saddened to lose two longtime citizens in early August: Mary-Lou Renney and Bob Grotke. Sincere sympathy is extended to their families and friends.

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society

At the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society’s annual general meeting on August 16, president Hazel Smith and vice-president Doreen Wishart were in midterm, while secretary Deborah Atherton and treasurer Lynn Gerwing were re-elected to office. Directors at large, Glenda Bruce and Pam Canty have resigned and were sincerely thanked for their many years of service. Angela deBruyn was re-elected, and the society was delighted to welcome new directors, Carol Lenton and Diane Wenstob.

The society was very happy to sell out of raffle tickets this year and is most appreciative of its prize donors. Winners were drawn as follows:

Quilt: Gerry DeBoer, Prince George;

Chainsaw: Roger & Dolly Casellato, Bridge Lake

Log Splitter: Lenore Theriault, Keremeos

The Country Pedlar gift certificate Antoinette Faulkner, Edmonton

Greetings

Very many congratulations to Elaine & Bill Adams on their 50th wedding anniversary today! Birthday bubbly goes to Siana Kelly and Dee Kurtenacker.

Calendar

Cardio at ICC: 9 a.m. Fridays, Aug 25/Sept 1 and 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug 27.

CANCELLED: Mountain Spruce Garage Sale, August 26.

RLDRC & ICC Board meetings at ICC: 7 p.m., August 28

Kids Space Vacation at ICC: Aug. 28-31. Info from Pat at 250-593-4447

Art of Music at ICC for homeschoolers aged four to 12: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., August 29. Drop in no fee. Info from Karma 250-593-0103

Interlakes Horse Club Gymkhana/Horsemanship Sampler at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds, Sept. 17. Open to non-members.

Terry Fox Run at MSC Park: Sept. 17

Kokanee Assassins Bridge Lake Derby at Cottonwood Bay Resort: Sept. 23

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., September 23. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy-in $10 plus $2 for the hall.

