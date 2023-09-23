Deka Lake District Ratepayers Association holds AGM

Lynz Zagar with the two beautiful kokanee she caught at Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s inaugural fishing derby, August 6. Love the T-shirt! (Photo submitted)

At the August 19, 2023 Annual General Meeting, Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society’s (MSCC) Shirley Scott gave a rundown of the many successful events and classes the society has been and is offering at the hall. Each is well-attended and most sell out quickly. She also mentioned that MSCC’s hall is available for rent under certain conditions.

Secretary Shannon Sadlowski reported on events held at MSC Park and noted the high number of participants. The Easter Egg hunt alone saw some 250 attendees. She also mentioned that they will soon be asking for volunteers to help with fall clean-up.

Barry Dennison listed many improvements at the hall—new flooring, lighting, sound system components and table coverings, in addition to maintenance of the water system, new picnic shelter, improved locks and signs, and outdoor library. And the Internet is now available.

At the Park, fall work includes clean-up of hazardous trees and mowing, including the trails. Power to the recycle sorting shed is planned for this year. In the planning stage are improvements to the parking lot, new park benches, a new ramp at the sorting shed—as well as maintenance of its locks and doors, and implementation of trail grooming for winter use. A new drop-off box and signage for recycling is complete.

Recycling co-ordinator Greg Way noted the volume of recycling continues to increase. Appreciation to those who pick up and deliver to Gold Trail in 100 Mile, and those who provided the new drop-off box. He noted that there have been recent break-ins and asks anyone who notices anything awry to report it to Joanne Way 250-593-0297, or Shannon 604-617 7863.

President Barry Dennison praised the “workers” for the tremendous success of the programme, and suggested MSCC could use more volunteers to sort and deliver.

Interlakes Snowmobile Club generously donated a snow-groomer to make park trails walkable over winter, adding that volunteers with a snowmobile will be more than welcome.

The Sulphurous/Hathaway summer fishing derby returned this year, and was much enjoyed by all.

In closing, Dennison remarked that MSCC has become the “centre of the community,” but it could not have happened without myriad hours of effort by all concerned. “We have the best volunteers, members and directors. I am grateful for their efforts, time and commitment to this society and the community. I am humbled by them. It is an honour and privilege to serve as your chairperson. I look forward to working with the returning directors and welcome aboard the new directors. Thank you.”

President Barry Dennison and secretary Shannon Sadlowski are mid-way through their terms are were not up for re-election. Directors Lynne Dick, Ruth Marx and John Dick resigned and were warmly thanked for their service. Darlene Furber and Shirley Scott were re-elected. Sonja Olsen, Sharon Oslund and Allan Boyce were elected as directors for two-year terms. Patti Morrison, Jennifer Oslund, Debbie Patterson and Carol Sohier were elected to one-year terms.

CREATIVE KIDS

When Karma Sohn moved to Sheridan Lake in 2021, she immediately notified Interlakes’ very-receptive residents that she is a music teacher.

Later, Karma started offering bi-weekly “Art of Music” classes at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC,) specifically for home-schoolers aged four to 12.

In early 2023, Karma was joined by Erica Lemak and they have become “Creative Kids,” which is offered at ICC from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every other Thursday, starting September 28.

Cambria Volonte will offer her fitness expertise to the group with yoga, fitness and other fun movement.

Creative Kids classes is using a punch card system—five classes for $50, or $15 drop in; one punch or drop in fee per child.

E-mail artofmusicstudio@gmail.com with any questions.

GREETINGS

Birthday bubbly goes to Renee Clark, Sharon Stewart, Pete Bonter and Joey Watson.

CALENDAR

BRIDGE LAKE DERBY at Cottonwood Bay Resort: September 23.

POKER at ICC: 6.45 p.m., September 23. Play starts 7 p.m. sharp. Buy-in $10 plus $2 for the hall.

CARDIO at ICC: 9:30 a.m., Sunday, September 24; 9 a.m., Friday, September 29.

BOARD MEETING at ICC: 7 p.m., September 25.

POTTERY WORKSHOPS, MSCC, September 26/27, are FULL. Waiting list in effect.

CREATIVE KIDS at ICC: September 28: see above

CRIB at MSCC: 7pm, September 29

THANKSGIVING FLORAL class at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 3. $45. RSVP.

THANKSGIVING FLORAL class at ICC: 2 p.m. to 4p.m., Wednesday, October 4. $45.

Register in advance with Susan, Lake Thyme Floral, 604-727-0206.

