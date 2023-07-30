Community more welcoming after annual road clean-up

At Mountain Spruce Community Centre on June 24, with expert tutelage from Kerri Mingo (second from left,) dozens of aspiring artists painted a beautiful campfire scene. (Photo submitted)

Ratepayers

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) resumed the community’s annual road clean-up on June 4. Roadside trash was collected by some 18 residents, to make our community look tidier and more welcoming. Gwen Burton won the ice-fishing kit, while the bottle of wine went to Leanne. Afterwards, Chris and Ken Schmidt kindly hosted hot dogs and dessert provided by DLDRA.

Access 11, off Womack, is finally on DLDRA’s work schedule this year, in hopes of completing the upgrade this summer. Enjoy its beautiful little walk to where you can enjoy the scenery and launch your kayak.

DLDRA has already replaced the “No Shooting” sign at Burgess and Womack, and the “Exit Only” sign at Sulphurous Lake’s park.

Your community betterment organization specifically asks residents to support their advertisers as displayed on the large board at the bottom of Mahood Lake Road, and also keep up to date with whatever current info is posted there.

Repositioning of the recycling boxes has been positively received. Remember that all the proceeds help provide DLDRA improvements at all four of our lakes.

Contact DLDRA if any access needs maintenance. Respect accesses by parking only in designated areas, thereby allowing safe swimming and boat launching. The turnarounds at the bottom of Accesses 6, 8 and 12 are necessary and MUST be kept clear of any parking. Much appreciation goes to the many volunteers who maintain our accesses.

Visitors are reminded of the “pack in, pack out” rule, which keeps our accesses and trails free of litter.

DLDRA continues its active discussion with the Cariboo Regional District regarding potential “community space.”

For residents and visitors alike, DLDRA has opened a Facebook page to promote its advertisers and provide continuing updates. Please join when you have a minute: Facebook: Deka Lake & District Ratepayers Association

Art Classes

Sulphurous Lake’s well-known pencil artist, Bryan Austerberry, has announced dates for his next Beginners’ Drawing Art Classes at Parkside Art Gallery.

Instruction covers drawing, shading and perspective. All supplies are included. You can reserve any time now!

Each class totals 12 hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on either Saturdays, September 16, 23 and 30 or Saturdays, October 14, 21, and 28.

Each session costs $125, payable upon registration.

Send Bryan a Facebook PM or e-mail/e-transfer to brasart6@gmail.com

Perseid Shower

Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) is hosting a Perseid Meteor Shower Night at the Park, 6335 Mahood Lake Road, from 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, August 12. This is an all-ages/free admission event. Beverages/chips will be available at the concession stand. Bring a chair, blanket, headlamp/flashlight, binoculars/telescope and come watch an amazing sky. Donations are welcome.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Lorraine Jerema, Destiny Kerr, Eva Ruscheinsky, Glenda Tait and Donna Watson.

Calendar

Darts & Games Night, Licensed (19+) at MSCC: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., July 29. Must RSVP.

INTERLAKES BCRA RODEO at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds on East Sheridan Lake Road off Hwy 24, starting at 1 p.m., August 5 and 6. Admission: Adults, $20/day; seniors and kids, $15/day.

MSCC Fishing Derby, Sulphurous/Hathaway Lakes, till 2 p.m., Saturday, August 5. Weigh in at Sahaydak dock, Sulphurous or Moosehaven Resort, Hathaway.

“RATEPAYERS” (DLDRA) Fishing Derby, Deka Lake, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, August 6. Weigh in at Access #6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. AGM at 3 p.m. at 7598 Clearview Rd, followed by derby prizes at 4 p.m., and barbecue at 5 p.m.

CELEBRATION of LIFE for Jim Sullivan: 2 p.m., Saturday, August 12 at ICC.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER at MSC Park: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, August 12: see above.

Interlakes Horse Club Gymkhana/Horsemanship Series at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds: Sunday, August 13. Open to non-members. “Come try it. Go at your own pace and have fun.”

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society Annual General Meeting at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC): 7 p.m., August 16.

Quilt Entries for Bridge Lake Fair are accepted at ICC: ONLY from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, August 18.

Bridge Lake Fair entries other than quilts are accepted at ICC 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 19.

MSCC Annual General Meeting: 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19.

Bridge Lake Fair & Interlakes 8th Annual Show ’n Shine at ICC and Driving Horse Show at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds, are all open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 20.

Community Garage Sale at MSCC, Saturday, August 26. $10 per table.

