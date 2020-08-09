Bridge Lake woman wins quintennial quilt

Although the Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) quintennial Quilt Show had to be cancelled, the draw went ahead as promised on July 12. Bridge Lake’s Andrea Glatz, who supports multiple Interlakes’ non-profit organizations, was the lucky winner of the queen-sized quilt.

LCQ leader Linda Farthing assisted Raffle Chair Susan Laxton in drawing the winning ticket. LCQ sincerely appreciates the many supporters who bought tickets.

Longtime Deka Lake residents will be saddened to learn that Ethel Good passed away on July 22, two days after her 97th birthday. While she had been living in private care at the 108 for several years, Ethel had resided at Deka Lake since the mid-80s and was well known and loved at Interlakes. Sincere sympathy is extended to her many friends.

Mahood Lake Road Corridor residents also send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Dennisons, for the loss of their wife and mother, Madeline Dennison, on July 11, at the age of 96.

Congratulations to Interlakes graduates Dawson Schroevers, Antonio Valihora and Dirk Verheul. May you all have a wonderful future.

Birthday bubbly goes to Alamaz Durand, Gun Granberg, Helen Morrow and Lorna Wiebe, and especially to Terry Allan, Harv Allen and Joe Visscher, all of whom have become octogenarians.

Wedding anniversary wishes go to Bev & Doug Crawford, Peggy and Dave Lackey, Wendy and Gordon Marshall and Donna and Jim Watson.

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society will hold their annual general meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at Firehall #2 (Central.)

