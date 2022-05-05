Big summer ahead for 70 Mile House

The Cariboo Country Carriage Club Poker Ride & Drive at the Huber Ranch and Equestrian Centre on April 24 was “pretty good,” according to club secretary Karyn Greenlees.

“It was a good time and it was great to see our [drivers and riders] again.”

She added 15 people turned out for the event, which attracted three carriages and 12 riders.

The money winner of the event was rider Michele Davis-Ralston, of Lone Butte, and the youngest rider was five-year-old Hoss Fremlin.

Greenlees said it was the club’s first event of the season. They will host another poker ride in July and finish off the carriage season with another one in the fall.

The first driving event will be Field Driving Trial on the May long weekend – May 21-22, with a Navigator’s Clinic on May 20 and Driving Lessons on May 23.

People can register for the event by going to bccarriagedriving.com, downloading the prize list and filling out the registration forms. Spectators will be allowed.

Greenlees said they are looking for volunteers to help with the events. If you’re interested in helping and having a good time, call her at 250-456-7404

Community Club

70 Mile House Community Club chairman Ken Huber said the Spring Luncheon at the Community Hall had to be cancelled because nobody signed up for the April 23 event.

Undaunted, the community club is hosting another fundraiser for the Phase 2 upgrades at the 70 Mile Community Hall on May 7. There will be a pancake breakfast and bake sale at the hall from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. It is a by-donation event with the proceeds going to the Phase 2 upgrades at the community hall.

Huber says there will be door prizes.

On July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the community club is having another Phase 2 fundraiser – the Redneck Craft Fair and Flea Market.

The craft fair will be inside the hall and table rentals are $10 per table.

The flea market will be on the hall grounds and space rental is $10. Those wanting to sell their wares can rent a table at $10 apiece.

People who want to rent tables and spaces can call Kathy Wiebe at 250-456-2199 or – if she is not available – Ken at 250-456-6050.

Huber noted set-up has to be done by 10 a.m. He added there will be a concession and door prizes.

SMAC is busy

Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) president Caryl Cornett said SMAC’s next monthly meeting, which is open to anyone, is on May 9 at 9:30 at SMAC.

Cornett said this is an opportunity for people to find out what SMAC’s goals are and a time to do some brainstorming.

“It’s also a time to talk about what else we can do for the community.”

Area residents can support SMAC and the things it does by becoming a member.

To become a member, it is $15 for one year, and people can get a membership by going to SMAC and purchasing membership.

Earth Day

Cornett said there was a small turnout for the Earth Day cleanup event. She said that was likely because the event was on a Friday, and they would have had a better turnout on a Saturday.However, she noted they got quite a bit of work done.

“We moved all of the firewood and got the yard cleared up.”

Cornett added the barbecued burgers were really good.

Donations welcome

SMAC really appreciates the donations they have received recently, Cornett said.

Zak Motala donated an ultraviolet water purification system and three years of bulbs.

Noting SMAC is currently on a boil water warning, Cornett said Motala’s donation was very helpful.

“Interior Health has been working with us by getting us up and running properly.”

Robert St. Cyr helped SMAC turn up the heat when he dropped off another load of firewood.

SMAC needs more donations of non-perishable food for its dry food hampers that go to four families bi-monthly.

Cornett said people who need hampers can go to SMAC and sign up.

The SMAC president added the donation of time and material by the “ladies from Gold Country has been fantastic.”

The women brought some birdhouses for painting, did a modge podge day for fairy lights, and also put on a pour painting craft day.

Coffee’s On

The SMAC volunteers would like to see more people coming out on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Coffee’s On.

The event is an opportunity to visit with friends and neighbours, which is especially attractive for people living on their own and who may want to chat with friends or make new ones.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House