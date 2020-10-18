Bed table donated in memory of Deka’s Ruth Allan

A bed table donated to 100 Mile District General Hospital Palliative Care Society in fond memory of Deka Lake’s Ruth Allan. (Diana Forster photo)

Our local Liberal candidate, Lorne Doerkson will be at Deka Lake’s Access #6 (Beazley Rd) at 2.30 p.m. today, Oct. 15, to hear your questions and concerns.

Sadly, friends were unable to attend the family-only Celebration of Life for Ruth Allan, who passed away Sept. 18, 2019. However, since Ruth was a much-loved founding member of Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, the ladies were honoured to donate a bed table to 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society in her memory.

The annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes is different this year. Deka firefighters will be at the Deka Firehall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8, to receive your donations of non-perishable food or cash.

At the Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society’s (MSCCS) Sept. 3 annual general meeting, and Sept. 24 directors’ meeting, elections saw the following results: Chairperson, Greg Way; secretary, Teresa Francis; treasurer, Judy Cole; recycling, Penny Millway; events centre, Shirley Scott; and Cariboo Regional District liaison, Lynne Dick.

Sitting directors also comprise Darlene Furber, Mary Weight and Georgie Westbrook, while Rick Cole and John Dick were newly elected to the board.

Due to COVID restrictions, MSCCS will have neither a Remembrance Day ceremony nor Christmas Dinner this year.

After Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s (DLDRA) virtual annual general meeting, the president, secretary and treasurer remain in office. Stephen Rowell is the new vice-president and directors at large comprise: Chris Schmidt, Ken Schmidt, David Scott and newly-elected directors Sandy Jones and Marcel Marier.

Retired directors John Dick and Gary Sayenchuk were warmly thanked for their invaluable board service, and their continuing support of the community.

A fishing wharf has been installed on Hathaway Lake, at the end of the path beside the parking lot. Hathaway’s launch area is now finished but closed until spring, to allow for hardening/settling.

Residents are again reminded that the new Emergency Egress Route is for evacuation only—NOT for general use or short cuts.

Please deposit recycling into the bins in Deka Firehall’s parking lot

DLDRA appreciates the 90-plus volunteers who tend to our four lakes’ accesses, but they can always use more help. They would be grateful for any time you can spare for general maintenance or special projects.

Log Cabin Quilters’ pre-registered special class is Oct. 21-22 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC). Oct. 28 is for Community Quilting, while Nov. 4 is a regular session, both from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hallowe’en bonfire, fireworks, goodie bags, chili, hotdogs will be held at 7 p.m., Oct. 31 at the ICC ball grounds.

Birthday wishes go to Genevieve Amy, Carolyn Charlton, Alyce Matthews, Marion Mickelsen, Diana Souther, Nicole Weston and Monty Furber.

Special anniversary wishes to more long-married couples: for Celine & Paul Desaulniers’, 55th, Patty & Tom Nash’s, 45th, and Sharon & Dan Stewart’s 34th.