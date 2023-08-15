An incredible weekend at the 4-H Show and Sale

This past weekend I had the opportunity to attend one of my favourite summer events in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, the annual 4-H Show and Sale held in Williams Lake. The event was extra special this year, as it was the 65th anniversary of the Show and Sale. It’s an incredible milestone to reach and it demonstrates the continued importance of 4-H in our region.

I have mentioned many times before just how much I love the 4-H program, and I was reminded why it holds such a special place in my heart after spending a few days at the event.

In the days leading up to the event, I had the privilege of meeting and doing a short interview with two young participants, the Mecham brothers. In speaking with them and hearing their passion for the program and their work with livestock, it was clear to me just how 4-H has equipped these young representatives to speak on behalf of this event.

The Show and Sale brings all of the 4-H clubs and participants in our region together every summer, giving them an avenue to show off the hard work and dedication that has gone into their products. It could be anything from rebuilt motors or power tools to all kinds of livestock that they not only put on show but also have the chance to sell. It’s a great learning opportunity about the value of hard work and the importance of investing your time in meaningful, long-term projects.

The event is always well attended and supported in an unbelievable way by the business community along with BC Livestock and of course, the parents, family, and friends of participants.

With this year’s milestone anniversary, the community once again came out to attend the event, showing their strong support for the program and the extraordinary work of the youth participating. It was fantastic to see so many people at this event and to see prices remain high at the sale, providing the support needed for these next generation farmers and ranchers to reinvest their proceeds into preparing for next year.

The 4-H program teaches its young participants to “learn by doing,” in fact, it’s the motto of 4-H. Public speaking, animal care, leadership, communication, social interaction and of course, hands-on learning are all part of the program and were on clear display this weekend. It is wonderful to see the youth of our region being well-equipped for the future.

I honestly cannot say enough about the program and the great weekend we had in Williams Lake. I’m very thankful for all who worked to make the event, and the 4-H program as a whole, so successful — congratulations to all of the clubs that participated in the 65th annual 4–H Show and Sale!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong