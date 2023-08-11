It was a simply amazing show of quilting by members of the Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ,) for which it was well worth waiting eight years! On July 22/23, there were 246 quilted masterpieces filling Interlakes Community Centre.

Forty-six of them received nominations for the People’s Choice Best of Show award but, in the end, the win went to a totally thrilled Judy Belyea, whose blues/purples “The Ranges” won over Paula Rosenboom’s “Fire Island Hosta” in gentle grey-blue/brown shades. It is noted that both of these stunning queen-size quilts were superbly colour coordinated.

Belyea described her quilting: “This is an advanced, ruler quilting technique called templee quilting. After using preferred templates, you cut out areas to form your design. This is also a ‘quilt as you go’ creation.”

One section of the show was devoted to the cute and cuddly little quilts donated to Royal Inland Hospital’s neonatal unit every year. These are created by not only LCQ members but also other residents who “join in” on LCQ’s twice-monthly “community quilting” days. LCQ is always happy to accept donations of quilting fabrics for this endeavour.

LCQ members Jean Dall and Simone DeFehr, respectively, spent their weekend demonstrating “scrap” and “free motion” quilting methods.

The raffle prize was won by Teresa Saundels of Williams Lake and the puzzle quilt was won by Clinton’s Kathryn Johnson.

Cariboo Regional

District

Note that, on September 7 and 8, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Board on the Road meetings will be held at Interlakes Community Centre. Stay tuned!

Burgher Shack

Marie is now open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., for take-out. Cash only. Order at 250-644-9987.

Little Libraries

Sadly, one of MSCC’s Little Libraries disappeared overnight July 26/27, after being in place a mere month. If anyone knows where it is, MSCC and all residents would very much like it returned for community use.

Lake Trout Surveys

Fisheries biologist Russell Bobrowski has advised Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Associaton that they will be conducting lake trout surveys on Hathaway and Sulpherous Lakes from August 8 – 25. This involves setting up to four nets at a time for two hours during the day (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Some overnight netting may also be required. The objective is to keep track of how many lake trout are in the lake, a survey they plan to do every five to 10 years. Questions may be directed to Bobrowski at the Ministry of Forests, Williams Lake, 250-398-4258.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Gun Granberg, Colleen Law, Lorna Wiebe, Harv Allen and Joe Visscher.

Many congratulations on longtime wedding anniversaries are sent to Jocelyne & Steve Colbert, Bev & Doug Crawford, Wendy & Gordon Marshall, and Donna & Jim Watson.

Calendar

Cardio at ICC with Dolores: 9 a.m., August 11; 9.30 a.m., August 13; 9 a.m., August 16.

Perseid Meteor Shower Night at MSC Park, 6335 Mahood Lake Road, 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, August 12, with guest speaker South Cariboo Astronomy Club’s Steve Coleopy. All ages/no fees; donations welcome.

Interlakes Horse Club Gymkhana/Horsemanship Series at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds, Sunday, August 13. Open to non-members. “Come try it. Go at your own pace and have fun.”

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society Annual General Meeting at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC): 7 p.m., August 16.

Quilt Entries for Bridge Lake Fair are accepted at ICC ONLY from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 18.

Bridge Lake Fair entries other than quilts are accepted at ICC from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 19.

MSCC Annual General Meeting, 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19.

Bridge Lake Fair & Interlakes 8th Annual Show ’n Shine at ICC and Driving Horse Show at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds are all open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 20.

Community Garage Sale at MSCC, Saturday, August 26. $10 per table.

