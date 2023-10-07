70 Mile House Riding Arena rejuvenation underway

Improved arena to be of use to wider equine community of South Cariboo

Area horse riders will be happy to know the 70 Mile House Riding Arena Rejuvenation project is underway.

The 265-foot by 130-foot arena, which is on the 70 Mile House Community Hall property, is expected to be renewed during the next few weeks.

The project started with a work bee on Sept. 3.

Lori Spencer is the 70 Mile House Riding Arena Committee lead and there are four other committee members, including Jacki Collier, Karyn Greenlees, Sally Watson and Caryl Cornett Henry.

Spencer said the work bee was excellent as 10 volunteers showed up to prepare the arena for the contractor to do his work. They pulled down and disposed of the old fencing and gate at the front of the arena, so the South Cariboo Excavating contractor could begin the important work of repairing the arena footing. The volunteers also did preparatory work by getting rid of trees that were close to the fence.

To do this, Cornett Henry brought a small skid steer with a scissor attachment and made quick work of removing the small trees, while Watson removed branches with her chainsaw. Spencer added the old announcer hut will be removed at a later date.

She noted the contractor has experience in horse arena construction and was able to begin work the day after the work bee. He will be finished in the near future, she said, adding he is working within the committee’s very tight budget.

When the contractor is finished his work, Spencer said there will be another work bee to do cleanup, fencing and other miscellaneous work.

She added the committee needs to meet with the 70 Mile Community Club executive to determine the administrative and maintenance solutions, so the extended equine community can begin to use the arena.

In the long term, Spencer said the arena could be good for holding clinics, training sessions and competitive events, as well as for local riding use. The hope is this will bring economic benefits to local restaurants and businesses as well, she added.

“In time, it could also become a trail head for trail rides because there are many miles of trails beginning in 70 Mile House.”

She noted none of this work could have been done without donations from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Clinton and District Community Forest Fund.

Donations for the ongoing expenses of the arena can be made to the 70 Mile Community Club to be directed to the 70 Mile House Riding Arena Committee.

50/50 draw

There was extra excitement at the 70 Mile Community Club Pancake Breakfast at the 70 Mile House Community Hall on Sept. 9.

Besides the delicious pancake breakfast by donation and the baked goods sale that day, the Community Club pulled the winning 50/50 fundraising draw ticket.

Sally Watson, who spearheaded the fundraiser, said a man who lives in Vernon but owns property in 70 Mile House won $3,065 with his winning ticket.

“He wasn’t at the pancake breakfast, but he picked up his money the next day.”

Watson said the Community Club’s $3,065 portion will go towards renovations at the hall.

Seniors Outreach

meeting

The first Senior’s Outreach meeting was held at the Community Hall on Sept. 12.

Watson, who is the area’s Senior’s Navigator, said there were 12 “very engaged participants,” including two from South Green Lake, who got information from a retired registered nurse.

She added the participants also gave her good information about what subjects they would like covered at monthly meetings.

Watson said part of her job is to take experts to community hall meetings to provide information on important things like wills, estates, what happens when a partner goes into care, online security, financial planning, among other things.

She said it might take a while for the meetings to catch on but there’s a lot of good information for area seniors.

Coffee’s On

A popular social experience is available at the 70 Mile House Community Hall on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The goal of Coffee’s On is for people to gather with friends and meet new friends, and have lunch by donation. Lunch includes soup, bread and dessert.

Watson said it’s very popular.

“It’s nice to have something just to get together.”

SMAC news

The Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) has received a reefer trailer to display furniture it has for sale.

It’s important because SMAC doesn’t have the space to display the furniture in the old elementary school.

