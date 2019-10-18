Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

(AP)

A drug manufacturer is recalling its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of possible contamination.

The French company Sanofi on Friday joined other drugmakers that have recently recalled their versions of the popular heartburn and ulcer drug.

In September, the Food and Drug Administration said a potentially cancer-causing chemical had been detected at low levels in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac.

The agency said consumers could consider taking another heartburn medicine or contact their doctor.

Health Canada also said it was investigating the possible presence of a carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs available by prescription and over-the-counter. The agency issued a precautionary request last month for companies to stop distributing the medication.

Several drugstore chains have already removed Zantac and generic versions from store shelves.

—With a file from The Canadian Press

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Just Posted

Advance votes up 33.6 per cent in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

4,782 more advance votes cast in riding

‘Food doesn’t belong in the garbage’

Loop’s waste-free collaboration saves groceries from landfill

100 Mile RCMP warn of suspicious furnace salespeople

‘Some victims have provided confidential banking information’

Fire department visits CFEC in 100 Mile

‘The kids seemed to really enjoy themselves’

Suspected Canim Lake break in turn out to be helpful neighbour

100 Mile House RCMP appreciates the cooperation of the citizens along Canim Lake South Road

VIDEO: First all-female spacewalk team makes history

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir did work on International Space Station’s power grid

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

Most Read