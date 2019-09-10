Sawmill workers at Teal Jones Group’s sawmill in Port Kells, Surrey B.C. (Teal Jones)

Teal-Jones shuts down remaining B.C. coast logging operations

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Teal-Jones Group reduced its logging on the B.C. coast in May and has now shut down the remainder, including harvest operations in the Fraser Valley and at Honeymoon Bay on Vancouver Island.

The company says continued low lumber prices and high costs for B.C. logs has forced the move, meaning layoffs at Teal-Jones lumber and cedar shake mills in Surrey.

It’s the latest in a series of mill closures and curtailments across the province, with Interior lumber operations dealing with reduced cut in the aftermath of beetle epidemics and fires. On the coast, Teal-Jones and other operators say provincial stumpage remains high after lumber prices fell dramatically since the beginning of 2019.

“Current high stumpage rates remain high relative to lumber prices, and harvesting costs have been adversely impacted by new regulations to bring out more residual waste fibre,” Gerrie Kotze, vice-president and chief financial officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “These negative factors have made it impossible for the company to continue its forest licences economically.”

Teal-Jones’ announcement comes a day after West Fraser Timber said it is curtailing operations at all five of its B.C. operations, effective Sept. 16. They include plywood and sawmills at Williams Lake and Quesnel, and mills in 100 Mile House, Fraser Lake and Chetwynd.

RELATED: West Fraser curtails operations at five B.C. mills

RELATED: Forests minister visits town rocked by shutdowns

B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson has moved to restrict log exports from the B.C. coast, and require forest companies to seek ministry permission to transfer Crown timber rights. One transfer awaiting approval is Canfor’s $60 million sale of timber rights, after shutting down its Vavenby sawmill north of Kamloops.

Interfor wants to buy the timber to keep its historic Adams Lake sawmill operating.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Just Posted

West Fraser curtailing operations in five B.C. mills

Communities impacted are 100 Mile, Fraser Lake, Chetwynd, Williams Lake and Quesnel

Suspect enters guilty plea in connection with 2017 Williams Lake bank robbery

The plea comes almost two years since the CIBC was robbed

Collision on Horse Lake Road near Highway 97 intersection in 100 Mile House

Emergency services are on site

Mudslide on High Bar Road, warnings for Highways near Clinton and Cache Creek

Drivers told not to stop during rainfall

What do you think of Quesnel’s new bylaws targeting panhandlers and homeless people with fines?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

Teal-Jones shuts down remaining B.C. coast logging operations

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

More than 90% of British Columbians want permanent daylight time: survey

Respondents to government’s survey cited health concerns in wanting to stop switching the clocks

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Most Read