A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.WestJet says it aims to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business by October of next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.WestJet says it aims to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business by October of next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Sunwing Airlines to fold into WestJet within a year

WestJet and Sunwing together make up 37 per cent of seat capacity on direct flights to sun destinations

WestJet said Friday it aims to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business by October of next year.

WestJet, which bought the Toronto-based company’s main airline and vacation divisions in May in a major consolidation of the aviation market, saidSunwing’s 18 Boeing 737s and 2,000 employees will be folded into the Calgary-based carrier in a “seamless transition.”

WestJet and Sunwing together make up 37 per cent of seat capacity on direct flights to sun destinations, and 72 per cent from Western Canada, according to a report from the Competition Bureau last fall.

Some experts have warned that the move could mean less service and higher fares — particularly in Western Canada and smaller cities across the country.

As a condition of Ottawa’s sign-off on the Sunwing acquisition, both parties pledged to maintain capacity on the most affected routes and keep the Sunwing Vacations head office in Toronto and a regional one in Montreal for at least five years.

The integration process is underway as WestJet prepares to bring budget subsidiary Swoop under its flagship banner by the end of next month after reaching a new collective agreement that put pilots at both segments onto a level field of pay.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business

READ MORE: WestJet CEO pledges fares will not rise due to airline mergers

Airlines

Previous story
How to balance the gory and the family-friendly in your Halloween fun

Just Posted

100 Mile Fire Rescue works to extinguish a house fire on Scott Road on the night of Friday, Sept. 29. The fire fully consumed the home though the occupants, a family of four, were able to escape unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Late-night fire claims home in 100 Mile House

The Klowa Art cafe in Lytton after the June 30, 2021 wildfire. A temporary primary care facility has been opened in Lytton First Nation, offering primary care services for the first time since the fire. (Photo credit: Meghan Fandrich)
Temporary clinic returns primary health care to Lytton

Four homes in Terra Ridge overlooking Williams Lake have had their occupancy permit revoked in September, 2023 as land slippage continues to impact the property. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake declares state of local emergency as precaution due to land slippage

Searchers are combing the backcountry near Clinton in search of 66-year-old David Young of Prince George, missing more than a week. (Submitted photo)
Searchers, RCMP looking for missing Prince George man near Clinton