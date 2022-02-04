A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January

Decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs.

The loss also pushed the unemployment rate to 6.5 per cent in January compared with 6.0 per cent in December.

As Omicron spread across the country, governments reintroduced capacity limits and closures for workplaces such as restaurants and gyms.

Statistics Canada says the bulk of the job losses were in Ontario and Quebec, which implemented among the strictest measures in the country.

Food services and accommodations were among the hardest hit, with young people and women most affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founders of Earls, Joey Restaurants acquire ownership of Cactus Club Cafe

Just Posted

Ron Burfoot has worked with horses all his life including as a farrier for nearly 40 years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Local farrier crowned horse agility champ

The 100 Mile House Wranglers celebrate as they score their second goal of the night against the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers buck 13-game losing streak but miss out on playoff berth

A statue of Terry Fox is decorated with a Canadian flag, protest sign and hat as protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Some protesters jumped on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and others fastened an inverted Canadian flag to a statue of Terry Fox as they decried vaccine mandates in the nation’s capital on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MP decries desecration of national monuments

Louise Greenwood sets up her and her husband Bruce Greenwood’s new Optelec Compact 10” HD Speech Electronic Magnifier while he watches. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New magnifier enhances reading for the blind