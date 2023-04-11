Spring wheels car care: prep your vehicle for sunny days

Time to change your tires and more

The Team from Country Tirecraft is ready to serve you for all of your tire-related needs. (Sabrina Ede photo)

Spring is finally here, which means road trips are in order. Before heading out, ensure your vehicle is fully prepped, getting you safely to your destination.

Frank Endersby, the owner of Country Tirecraft, shared some vehicle preparation guidelines.

Beginning in April, you can change your tires from winter to summer. This is weather dependent, and only if you aren’t travelling through any mountain passes or high snowfall areas. Otherwise, wait until May 1.

While you’re thinking about your tires, Endersby recommends “tire rotation every ten thousand kilometres to extend the life of your tires.”

You will also want to align your wheels, which Endersby recommends doing every spring and fall.

Your vehicle’s oil filter and fluid should be changed every 5,000 kilometres (and make sure to top up on any other fluids that are low).

Lastly, as temperatures rise, you’ll want to make sure your vehicle’s air conditioning is in tip-top shape.

“[It’s] always a good idea to have your AC recharged in the spring before it gets hot,” Endersby said.

READ MORE: Tips to prepare your home for the spring

READ MORE: TNRD advises residents to prepare for rising waters

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

kim.kimberlin@blackpress.ca

100 Mile House