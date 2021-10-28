South Cariboo Business Services Directory released

Directory includes more than 90 new and existing businesses across the region

The 100 Mile Free Press has released its new South Cariboo Business Services Directory.

The directory includes a comprehensive list of more than 90 new and existing businesses, products and services across our region. Let your fingers do the walking in this one-stop-shop that includes everything from accountants and bookkeepers to building contractors, butchers, electricians, florists, pet-sitters, feed stores and pharmacies. It also includes shopping and retail outlets as well as recreation, resorts and restaurants.

The directory can be found online here or hard copies are available at the Free Press office.

Enjoy and shop local!

