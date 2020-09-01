(Pixabay photo)

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding its 5G technology to 50 new markets starting today.

The company says the technology will be launched in a mix of small towns and big cities across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan as it edges closer to its goal of bringing 5G to 60 markets by the end of the year.

Hamilton, Waterloo, Ont., Gatineau, Que., Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria, Surrey, B.C., Regina and Saskatoon will all get access to 5G, building on Rogers’s January roll-out of downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The new service promises near-instantaneous speeds for downloading, uploading and streaming.

However, most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone.

Rogers has a few 5G phones on the market, but is expecting more to come and consumers to make the switch as they upgrade old devices.

Locations set for B.C.:

  • Abbotsford-Mission
  • Maple Ridge
  • Port Moody
  • Burnaby
  • Nanaimo
  • Richmond
  • Chilliwack
  • New Westminster
  • Salmon Arm
  • Coquitlam
  • North Vancouver
  • Surrey
  • Courtenay
  • Oliver
  • Vancouver
  • Delta
  • Osoyoos
  • Vernon
  • Kamloops
  • Penticton
  • Victoria
  • Kelowna
  • Pitt Meadows
  • West Vancouver
  • Langley
  • Port Coquitlam
  • White Rock

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Mobile Phones

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million
Next story
Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Just Posted

Interlakes’ CattleBelles celebrate 40 years

The organization, the last of its kind in B.C., is looking to rebrand itself.

‘Sense of community’ keeps fire chief in Hawkins Lake

If there’s a fire at Hawkins Lake, Bob Campbell will be there.

Cariboo Regional District considers merging economic development

Directors seeking pros and cons of amalgamating the economic development services.

Toy story at the farmers’ market

Richard Minato is game for anything when it comes to woodworking.

Regional District now responsible for all ALR land exclusions

Land-owners can no longer make applications for exclusion as of Sept. 30

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

‘I would be considered one of the completely healed cases in terms of statistics’

Most Read