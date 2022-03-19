Most Wanted Contracting expands into selective logging

Using a tree shear and his excavator, Ralf Baechmann of Most Wanted Contracting stands ready to thin out trees around properties in the South Cariboo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

For Ralf Baechmann, the 2021 Flat Lake wildfire drove home the importance of thinning forests near residences.

The fire, which swept through 74,194 hectares last summer, had reached the edge of Baechmann’s property, threatening his home and business. Thanks to the B.C. Wildfire Service and his own efforts to create a firebreak around the property, he was able to save his home.

“It was quite an experience last year and opened my eyes even more that I had to clear out more trees here to keep my property safe,” said Baechmann, owner of Most Wanted Contracting.

In his mind, selective logging – the newest addition to his business – is all the more important these days, especially in the South Cariboo. With new people moving to the region, he believes there are many properties in need of cleaning up for both aesthetic and safety purposes.

He tried it himself last year to clear a new pasture for his horses.

“The idea came because my property was always full of so many trees that I wanted to get rid of but doing it by hand was just too much,” Baechmann said. “So I found a neat tree shear attachment for my excavator in Europe that delimbs and cuts down small trees. I got started on my property and got crazy with it.”

The attachment doesn’t remove the stump but cuts the tree flush with the ground, which means there’s minimal damage to the landscape, he said. Once Baechmann clears the felled trees from the area, it can be made to look like a park, become the site of a new building or simply be turned into a lawn.

He also offers wood removal services for those who don’t want to keep the felled trees on their property. Baechmann has upgraded his sawmills so he can turn the trees into firewood or lumber.

“Especially with lumber prices right now you can really save some money having wood, especially your own wood, cut up into some timber and lumber,” Baechmann said. “I think it’s a good idea to get a property cleaned up and utilize the wood.”

He maintains the best time to do his kind of selective logging is during the summer or winter. In spring, the wet conditions can result in machinery tracks in the mud. However, if the property is dry, those issues are easily avoided.

Baechmann has only done a few selective logging jobs so far but is hoping that as the year goes on, he’ll be able to split his time evenly between logging and building custom homes.



A tree stump sheared down to the ground by Ralf Baechmann. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ralf Baechmann’s saw mill on his property near 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A tree stump sheared down to the ground by Ralf Baechmann. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)