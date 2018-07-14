MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

Credit card debt can sure be a drag, and if it’s causing continuing stress in your life, nation-wide data shows you aren’t alone.

TransUnion credit agency found the average Canadian is carrying $4,094 in credit card debt, according to 2017 data.

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt at $4,223, behind only Alberta with $4,948 and Saskatchewan with $4,550.

That same report found that Canadians aren’t just carrying more credit card debt, they’re also not paying it back. The number of people with an balance 90 days or more past due rose by 3.2 per cent since 2015/

Here are some tips from financial advisors on getting rid of debt:

  1. Accept that regularly carrying a balance is a problem
  2. Draw up a budget that cuts back on spending, but that you can realistically stick to for the long-term
  3. Pay off the credit card with the smallest balance first, because it gives an early motivating win
  4. Once you’ve proven you can stick with a budget, consider consolidation loans to reduce interest rates
  5. Be patient, check in on your progress regularly, and know that it can be a long-term process

With files from Katya Slepian, The Canadian Press

